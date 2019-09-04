Ashes 2019: David Warner joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after duck in Manchester Test

cricket

Opener David Warner’s poor form continued in the ongoing Ashes 2019 as he was dismissed for another single-digit score on the first day of fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. Warner was dismissed for a duck by Stuart Broad on just the second delivery of the day as he poked at a delivery outside the off-stump and gave a simple catch to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Following another poor outing in Manchester, Warner became the first Australian top-six batsman to be dismissed in single figures six times in a series since Kim Hughes against West Indies in 1984-85. Warner has scored six single-digit scores in the series thus far: 2 & 8 (Birmingham), 3 & 5 (Lord’s), 61 & 0 (Leeds) and 0 (Manchester).

The last player to suffer the same fate was Virat Kohli, who had six single-figure scores in a series. Kohli’s scores in five-match Test series against England were 1 & 8 (Nottingham), 25 & 0 (Lord’s), 39 & 28 (Southampton), 0 & 7 (Manchester) and 6 & 20 (Oval).

Another unwanted list that features Warner’s name now is that of most number of times openers have dismissed for single digits in an Ashes series. With six such scores, Warner finds himself at tied second spot in the list which is led by former England cricketer Michael Atherton.

Warner has become Broad’s bunny in this Ashes as the southpaw as has been dismissed five times by the right-arm pacer thus far in seven outings. Overall, this is the 10th time that Warner has been dismissed by Board in the longest format - the most by any bowler against him.

