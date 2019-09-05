Ashes 2019: ‘Show us your passport’ - Australian fans ejected from Old Trafford for taunts aimed at Jofra Archer – Report

cricket

Two Australian fans were reportedly ejected from Old Trafford after they used foul language towards England pacer Jofra Archer during the opening day of fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. According to media reports, the pair were seated below the England dressing room and hurled abuses towards Barbados-born Archer, who was fielding at the boundary during Australia’s first essay.

The Telegraph report also stated that the two Australian fans shouted insults like ‘Jofra show us your passport’ among others. A Lancashire spokesperson reportedly confirmed the incident and insisted upon their zero tolerance policy on abusive behaviour. Archer reportedly seemed a bit annoyed by the remarks but didn’t retaliate.

As for the play on the pitch on opening day, Steve Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from another failure by their openers to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected day. Former England captain Nasser Hussain hit out at current skipper Joe Root and questioned his decision-making in Manchester.

“After everything that happened at Headingley, it all just felt a bit flat out there,” Hussain wrote in column for Daily Mail. “After the adrenaline rush Ben Stokes had given English cricket, you just wanted someone to charge in at Steve Smith. Australia’s best player is back in the side, and he didn’t really get a working-over.”

“I would question the decision-making that led him (Jofra Archer) to bowl only seven deliveries to Smith in the morning session, when England had an opening because of the two early wickets claimed by Stuart Broad.”

“Joe Root had two options. He could have bowled Archer for a longer first spell than the five overs he gave him, or he could have brought him back after Broad had finished his first spell. But he did neither,” Hussain added.

