Ashwin lifts the lid on Virat Kohli’s resurgence and rediscovered joy: 'He is batting with freedom of his childhood'

Virat Kohli continues to set the benchmark in ODIs, with absolutely no signs of slowing down. His run of form echoes his best years, when scoring heavily was routine, and each innings reinforced his reputation for consistency and control. The batting maestro remains exclusive for ODIs in international cricket, and his current form suggests that he will give his all to give another shot at the next year's ODI World Cup. Kohli once again mastered India's 300-run plus chase in the first ODI against New Zealand where he missed out on his century but his 93-run knock was enough to take India over the line and take 1-0 lead in theree-match series. He registered his fifth 60-plus score in his last five ODI innings, including two hundreds, which he smashed against South Africa in the last series. Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in ODIs. (PTI)

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pointed to Kohli’s calm, uncluttered mindset, suggesting that his recent success has come not from technical tweaks but from the clarity and ease with which he is approaching his game.

“It looks like nothing is going on in his mind. You asked me what he has changed — he hasn’t changed anything; he is just not thinking about anything,” Ashwin said on his YouTube show.

Ashwin described Kohli’s resurgence as a result of rediscovering joy in his batting, noting how a relaxed mindset, blended with years of experience, has allowed him to play with freedom and confidence again.

“He made a decision that he just wants to enjoy his cricket. It seems like he is batting with the freedom of his childhood, combined with the experience of so many years.

“When you take joy from the game, and when you are in the right space in your life, you can play like this,” he added.