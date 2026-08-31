Asian Games organisers break silence after BCCI flags accommodation issue

Organisers of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games moved to ease concerns over a potential accommodation crunch, confirming that lodging has been arranged for more than 17,000 athletes and officials registered for the event. The assurance came from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia, days after organisers acknowledged they were examining ways to address participant numbers that had climbed significantly beyond the original projection. The Asian Games organisers said that everything is on track (AP)

The official statement also came days after it was reported that even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was upset with the facilities for the cricketers. An ANI report claimed that the Indian board was contemplating sending a ‘B’ team if the facilities aren't improved.

The Cricbuzz report claimed that there are three options being given to the cricketers: stay in a city and travel to the venue by bullet train, stay on a ship, or opt for marquee tent accommodation. These options didn't impress the top teams like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: BCCI mulls sending second-string team to Asian Games after dressing room set up in ‘tents’: Report

“Further to incorrect media reports regarding issues in securing accommodation for official Asian Games Participants, the Olympic Council of Asia and the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC) can confirm the following: All the 17,000+ athletes and officials that are registered for the Asian Games before the closing of Entry by Name in July have been provided with Games-appropriate accommodation,” the Olympic Council of Asia said in an official statement.

“Unless there are exceptional circumstances, no further registrations have been or will be permitted. The final preparations are on track and progressing smoothly ahead of what promises to be the most spectacular Asian Games in generations,” the statement added.

All you need to know about Asian Games More than 17,000 participants have registered for the Games, which are scheduled to take place across Nagoya and the wider Aichi region from September 19 to October 4. The figure includes approximately 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials.

The unexpectedly high numbers had prompted questions over where all participants would stay, particularly because the Games will not have a conventional athletes’ village.

Accommodation plans involve a combination of hotels, temporary wooden facilities in Nagoya, and the Costa Serena cruise ship, which will house competitors and officials during the competition.

Last week, the organising committee chief, Hideaki Ohmura, raised concerns about the increase in the number of attendees at the Games. Ohmura, who is also the governor of Aichi Prefecture, said the Games had originally been planned around a participant figure of 15,000, as outlined in the host city agreement.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will bring together athletes from across the continent for 16 days of competition, with Nagoya and locations throughout Aichi serving as hosts. With the opening date less than a month away, organisers now face the task of delivering the event while managing a participant count that has risen well beyond the originally anticipated figure.