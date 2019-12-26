e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand: ‘I’ve learnt to just block it’ - Steve Smith reacts after getting booed by Kiwi fans at MCG

Australia vs New Zealand: ‘I’ve learnt to just block it’ - Steve Smith reacts after getting booed by Kiwi fans at MCG

Aus vs NZ: Despite good bowling from the Kiwis, the hosts took control of the second Test as they ended the day at 257/4, with Steve Smith batting at 77.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 15:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand fan holds a Steve Smith poster at MCG.
New Zealand fan holds a Steve Smith poster at MCG.(Twitter Image)
         

Australia batsman Steve Smith gave a fitting reply to his detractors after getting booed by a section of New Zealand fans during the opening day of second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday. Despite good bowling from the Kiwis, the hosts took control of the second Test as they ended the day at 257/4, with Steve Smith batting at 77.

Also Read: Matthew Wade pulls off Michael Jackson’s iconic move at MCG

When Smith came out to bat after the fall of two wickets, he was greeted by a mixture of cheers and boos at the iconic venue. It seems the Kiwi fans still haven’t forgotten about Smith’s involvement in the infamous ‘Sandpaper Gate’ that rocked Australia cricket last year.

Smith was suspended for 12 months while he was also stripped off the captaincy and given a leadership ban. Following this latest episode of booing, Smith had something to say to the boo-boys.

“Is that what happened? I have no idea,” Smith said at the end of day’s play. “I don’t really listen when I walk out to bat. Cheering, booing, dunno (don’t know). I’ve learnt to just block it all out, regardless, good or bad.”

Also Read: ‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare

Meanwhile, Smith continued his love affair with the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he struck an unbeaten half-century to put Australia in charge at the close of the opening day.

Under some pressure after a modest home summer, Smith thwarted a largely disciplined New Zealand attack to thrill a festive crowd of nearly 80,000 at a venue where he now averages a stratospheric 148.83 from his seven matches.

The former skipper was 77 not out at stumps, with middle order batsman Travis Head on 25. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Tim Paine’s side in to bat on a grassy pitch under an overcast sky and was duly rewarded with a wicket after four balls when recalled paceman Trent Boult bowled Joe Burns for a duck.

Also Read: Smith goes past Greg Chappell, joins pantheon of Aussie batting greats

But the clouds parted and the tourists managed only three more scalps for the rest of the day as the sun beat down on a much-scrutinised drop-in wicket.

((With agency inputs))

tags
top news
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
Matthew Wade pulls off Michael Jackson’s iconic move at MCG
Matthew Wade pulls off Michael Jackson’s iconic move at MCG
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who has better 100Mbps monthly broadband plans?
Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who has better 100Mbps monthly broadband plans?
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news