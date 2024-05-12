Axar Patel reveals Rishabh Pant's angry reaction after getting banned: ‘Bowlers are late but the captain gets punished’

Axar Patel revealed that Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was angry after getting banned by BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate for the third time this IPL season. Pant missed the crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, as in his absence, Axar took over the charge of the side. Axar Patel took over the captaincy charge against RCB in the absence of Rishabh Pant.(AFP)

Pant was suspended and also fined INR 30 lakh for the Code of Conduct breach during DC's 20-run win against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

DC were 10 minutes behind time at the start of the final over in the RR game.

"Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," an IPL statement read.

The franchise filed an appeal challenging this ruling of the match referee which was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and stated that the decision of the match referee is final and binding.

Axar said that Pant was miffed with the decision and stated that a captain should not be punished for the bowlers' fault.

"Rishabh was angry about being banned, bowlers are late but the captain gets punished. But he's at the ground, is motivated and has told us not to feel like he's not with us and focus on the process," Patel said at the toss against Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Axar won the toss and elected to bowl first against the host RCB who have to win this match to stay alive in the playoffs race.

"Will bowl first. Bangalore wicket is always good. It's a chasing ground. When we start well, we dominate the game. Kushagra comes in for Rishabh. Rasikh Dhar is in," Axar said at the toss.

The Delhi-based franchise are standing in fifth place on the IPL 2024 table with six points after winning six of 12 matches. They are coming into this match after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said they are playing good cricket and are confident in the dressing room. The Proteas cricketer also hoped that the wicket in Bengaluru would be a "good wicket".

"Little bit less grass than earlier games. Hopefully, it's a good wicket. We look forward to every game now - we're playing some good cricket. Have to start again. We have got more of that confidence in the dressing room. The same team for us," Du Plessis said.