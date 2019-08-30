BCCI congratulates Poonam Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja for Arjuna Awards honour

cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday congratulated Poonam Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja for being conferred with the Arjuna Awards. Recognizing their efforts and achievements for Team India, the board had sent their nominations to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports earlier this year in April.

On the occasion of National Sports Day (29th August), The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented the National Sports Awards at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Yadav collected her award in person but Jadeja was unable to receive it as he is currently with team India, preparing for the second Test in Jamaica against West Indies, which is set to begin from Friday.

In a press release, CoA chairman Vinod Rai, said, “I congratulate the two cricketers for receiving the prestigious award. Both these cricketers have raised the bar with their on-field performances. The award will further motivate them to do well and it will also inspire other young cricketers in the country to keep striving hard.”

Diana Edulji, another member of CoA, added, “I am not surprised to see Poonam Yadav winning this award as she has been consistently doing well. She has worked quite hard on her bowling and the economical figures prove that. She was phenomenal in 2018 and finished with 35 T20I wickets, the most by any cricketer in a calendar year. I also congratulate Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round show.”

CoA member Lieutenant General Ravindra Thodge said: “National Sports Award recognize the best in Indian sports and I congratulate them for this sporting honour. Ravindra Jadeja is only the third Indian cricketer to have 2000 plus runs and 150 wickets in ODIs. Both the cricketers are among the top 10 in the global rankings and I wish to see them climb up the ladder once again.”

