Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson under ECB investigation after nightclub incident; Oval Test spots under cloud

England's emphatic 115-run victory over New Zealand at Lord's has quickly been overshadowed by an off-field controversy, with captain Ben Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson coming under investigation by the ECB over an undisclosed incident at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday. England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The ECB, on Monday evening, revealed that it was probing an alleged breach of team protocols and indicated that both the players could miss the second Test at The Oval, thus casting a shadow over England's strong start to the series.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the ECB's statement said.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar rejects Gautam Gambhir's 'transition' theory, sees bigger India concern despite Afghanistan win

"We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course.

"The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible."

It is the latest controversy to hit the England team following last season's forgettable Ashes tour, which was overshadowed by allegations of a drinking culture within the squad. During the series, which England eventually lost 1-4, players and support staff took a break in the coastal town of Noosa. The trip came under intense scrutiny after a video of opener Ben Duckett appearing intoxicated went viral on social media. Director of cricket Rob Key investigated the matter but rejected suggestions that England had a drinking culture.

After the Ashes concluded, details also emerged of an incident involving Harry Brook in October, when the England white-ball captain was reportedly punched by a nightclub bouncer in Wellington on the eve of a one-day international against New Zealand.

In response to the controversies in New Zealand and during the Ashes, ECB chief executive Richard Gould announced in January that England players would be subject to a midnight curfew and a series of stricter behavioural protocols.