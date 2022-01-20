'Bowler will only bowl according to the field set for him': Gambhir points out big flaw in Rahul's captaincy in 1st ODI

Team India faced a 31-run defeat in the opening ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Paarl on Wednesday. After South Africa put 296/4 on the board, the visitors were restricted to 265/8 in fifty overs as the Indian middle-order failed to steer the chase after Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) set up a platform in the first phase of the innings.

Bar Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian bowling attack looked rusty as captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored brilliant centuries. With three early wickets, Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin had given India a dominant start but the duo of Bavuma and van der Dussen forged a 204-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the momentum away from the visitors.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir spoke in detail about the Indian bowling attack and said while credit must be given to Bavuma for his excellent innings, he would've liked to see a more attacking captaincy from KL Rahul. The Karnataka-born batter is leading in his maiden ODI.

“I don't think so (that Indian bowlers were poor). Sometimes, you have to give credit to the batsmen as well. Temba Bavuma is in great form, he played brilliantly in the Test series and carried the momentum forward in ODIs,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“But one thing I would've wanted to see is attacking fielding placements. I expected a slip, gully, and gully point for Yuzvendra Chahal after Aiden Markram was dismissed. When Ashwin came in to bowl, you could've put a leg slip or short-leg in place. You don't want to necessarily get the batsmen out; the point is that the bowler will only bowl according to the field set for him.”

Gambhir further said that Bavuma glues the batting lineup for South Africa, which is exactly his role.

“But I won't take anything away from Temba Bavuma. This is also his role in the batting lineup. If you look at their batting, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller.. all believe in power game. So you need a batsman to glues the batting lineup and plays as an anchor and Bavuma did that. He played his role brilliantly,” said the former Indian batter.

