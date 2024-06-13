Brian Lara breaks Pakistan hearts by predicting early T20 World Cup exit for Babar Azam's men: 'My money is on USA'

Keeping themselves alive in the Super 8 race, Babar Azam's Pakistan lifted late in Group A by defeating Canada on Tuesday. Babar's men outclassed Canada by seven wickets to open their account in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Even though Pakistan have an outside chance of making the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup with India, legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has predicted an early exit of the Green Army from Group A. Brian Lara feels the USA should join India in the Super 8 stage(Getty Images-ANI)

The former world champions recorded a stunning defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA) in their T20 World Cup campaign opener at Dallas. Following the humiliating Super-Over loss to the USA, Babar's Pakistan side was upstaged by Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the blockbuster encounter of the traditional rivals. Pakistan are placed third in the Group A standings as the 2022 runners-up are behind the USA and leaders India.

‘My money is on the USA’: Lara

Speaking to Star Sports amid the group stage of the ICC event in the United States and the West Indies, batting legend Lara admitted that Pakistan have a chance to enter the business end of the competition. However, Lara is backing the USA to join India in the Super 8 from Group A. “Of course mathematically they (Pakistan) have a chance. I think the USA just got to take care of a win in their last game, they do that and they qualify. But we’re hoping that they get to win plus the USA lose their game. So my money is on the USA, I think they’re full of confidence and they would want to make it to the Super 8 that will be so huge, historic for US cricket,” Lara said.

Explained: How Pakistan can qualify for Super 8 in T20 World Cup

Doing a big favour to Pakistan, Rohit and Co. hammered the USA by seven wickets in the Group A meeting of the two teams in New York. Pakistan are ahead of the USA on net run rate after two defeats and a solitary win. Pakistan can maintain its NNR lead over USA with a win against Ireland. If Ireland beat USA and Pakistan register a win in its final Group A game, Babar and Co. will enter the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup. Co-hosts USA need a point against Ireland. If Pakistan lose a point, USA will enter the Super 8 phase. Lauderhill will host both the games, and if either of the ties is washed out, USA will punch its Super 8 ticket.