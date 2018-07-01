Cameron Bancroft, like David Warner, scores 1 in comeback cricket match

Banned Australian opener Cameron Bancroft failed to make much of an impression on his return to professional cricket on Sunday.

Bancroft, who is currently serving a nine-month ban for his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year, could score only one run before getting dismissed while playing for the Desert Blaze in the NT Strike League in Darwin.

Opening the batting, the 25-year-old got off the mark before giving an easy catch to the fielder at cover off Southern Storm opening bowler Blade Baxter.

The youngster, though, was pleased to make a comeback to competitive cricket.

READ | David Warner scores just 1 on return to competitive cricket

“To get back in to some cricket is really exciting,” Bancroft was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au after the match.

“Obviously not an ideal start but the team won, it’s not all about you sometimes. I’ll keep enjoying every moment here.

“Cricket is a component and part of my life. I know that for the last couple of months cricket has not necessarily been the No.1 priority in my life. But my life is still pretty good and there’s lots of great things about it,” he added.

The Western Australian went on to thank his friends for support in the wake of Newlands episode had caused a lot of media backlash at home.

READ | Cameron Bancroft holds no grudges, says ready to play for Australia again

“I had cricket taken away from me there for a little while but I’ve got a lot of great friends and support,” he said.

Bancroft’s comeback was similar to the one his ball-tampering accomplice David Warner had in Global T20 Canada a few days ago.

Warner and Steve Smith, who received a 12-month sanction for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town Test, are returning to competitive cricket with the ongoing inaugural T20 league in Canada.