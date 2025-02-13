I can be like Ashwin: Shardul Thakur's loud message to Ajit Agarkar for ENG tour; opens up on 'disturbing' AUS tour snub

With a stunning show in Ranji Trophy under his belt, where he picked 30 wickets at 21.16 and smashed 396 runs, laced with three fifties and a ton, as defending champions Mumbai made the semifinals yet again, fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur admitted that he has his eyes on India's next Test assignment, the tour of England in June. With selection decision still in the future, Thakur sent a message to Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee saying that he could play the same role that R Ashwin played down the order for India. Mumbai's Shardul Thakur bowls a delivery on the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 25(PTI)

Speaking to RevSportz after his match-winning nine-wicket haul in the quarterfinals against Haryana, which included a first-innings six-fer, Thakur admitted that he is oozing "self-belief and confidence" as he remains positive on making it back to the Indian team for the first in over 13 months. He last played for India in the Centurion Test against South Africa in December 2023.

Thakur pointed out India's growing preference towards the longer tail under head coach Gautam Gambhir, and hence reckoned he could play the same role that Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played at No. 7 or 8.

"Self-belief and confidence are very high. There is no bigger motivation than playing for your country. If you look at Team India’s combination, whether playing in India or abroad, you always need a bowler who can bat at No. 7 or 8. Ravichandran Ashwin used to play and won many games with the bat as well. Ravindra Jadeja has also shown that capability. I believe I have the skill to deliver for Team India even at No. 7 or 8," he said.

"Even if I am the third or fourth seamer in the team, it does not mean I am less than anyone. For Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, I play as a lead bowler, so I am used to bowling with the new ball. Hence, if Jasprit Bumrah is bowling from one end and the Team India captain wants me to start from the other, I am up for it, as this is nothing new to me. I believe my bowling has the versatility to adjust according to different situations.

If you think of T20Is, in the matches where Bumrah and I played together, I operated more in the death overs. In Test cricket, I can bowl with both the new and old ball. With the bat, I think any runs from numbers eight to eleven are valuable for the team. Especially when we are touring England, as an away team, those extra runs provide a cushion for the bowlers. Eventually, they become the key difference in a particular game."

Shardul opens up on Border-Gavaskar Trophy snub

The Mumbai star was well in contention for a place in Indian Test team for the tour of Australia amid the management looking for a fast-bowling all-rounder. While it looked certain that he would make a comeback despite being ignored for the home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, the selectors picked Harshit Rana.

Thakur admitted the rejection left him "disturbed" for a few days, but then decided to move on.

"Initially, it was quite disturbing when I saw my name was not there when the team was selected. It was tough, but as professional cricketers, we understand that there are highs and lows in a career. What I thought at that moment was that if I wanted to achieve more in cricket, I could not dwell on the rejection anymore. There was optimism that if any opportunity came my way, I should be ready," he said.

Thakur further said that his Ranji heroics in the ongoing 2024/25 season were never to prove a point, but was out of sheer motivation to keep giving his best.

"There was no desperation to put in any extra effort—I focused on my basics. If you ask me what makes me special while playing for Mumbai, I will say taking wickets at regular intervals and delivering performances in knockout stages. All these serve as motivation for me, and I believe that if I have already done these things, I can do them again. When the team came out for the Australia tour, my focus shifted to the Champions Trophy, IPL, and now this upcoming England tour. The motivation was there, and I worked hard accordingly," he added.