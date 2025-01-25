Menu Explore
'Chakaravarthy asking, is smog there?': Shastri, Gavaskar brutally roast Harry Brook after another failure vs spinner

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 25, 2025 08:29 PM IST

Harry Brook was brutally roasted for his “smog” comment as he once again lost his wicket to Varun Chakravarthy in the 2nd T20I against England. 

England's middle-order batter Harry Brook was brutally roasted for his “smog” comment as he once again lost his wicket to Varun Chakravarthy in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is the second consecutive time Chakravarthy got the better of Brook in the ongoing series.

Harry Brook was brutally roasted for his “smog” comment as he once again lost his wicket to Varun Chakravarthy in the 2nd T20I against England. (REUTERS)
On the eve of the 2nd T20I against India, Harry Brook remarked that the smog in Kolkata made the job difficult, and batters could not see the ball out of the bowler's hand.

As Brook was bowled through the gate by Chakravarthy, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri referenced Brook's comments on air, seemingly taking a dig at him.

Chakravarthy completely bamboozled Brook, and the ball sneaked through the gap between the bat and pad. The ball was well outside off, but it turned sharply to come back in, and Brook was caught all at sea.

"You don't need the smog. Once again, it is Varun Chakravarthy. This has sneaked through, and it's crashed into the stumps," said Shastri.

On the other hand, Gavaskar said, “You said it, you said it. The light is clearer here. In Kolkata, there was some smog. No smog here. Had no idea where the ball was going. Harry Brook gone for 13. Chakravarthy is maybe asking, 'Is there any smog there'?”

What did Harry Brook say?

Ahead of the second T20I against India, Harry Brook stated smog in Kolkata made the spinners difficult to pick. He also wished to see clearer air in Chennai.

“Chakaravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. But with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here, and we can see the ball a bit easier," said Harry Brook.

Coming back to the 2nd T20I, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first. The hosts made two changes, bringing Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh.

England also made two changes as the visitors brought in Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith instead of Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell.

Earlier, India had won the first T20I against England by seven wickets.

