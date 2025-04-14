Credit goes to Hardik, not Rohit for Karn Sharma move: Manjrekar interrupts Bangar on live TV with warning to MI fans

Even as critics have questioned his form and speculated about his future in the IPL, Rohit Sharma once again showed on Sunday why he remains a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians' setup. Despite having stepped down from the leadership role ahead of the 2024 season of the IPL, with the management promoting Hardik Pandya to the role, Rohit was seen marshalling the troops from the sidelines in the game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where one of his key insights paved the way for a 12-run victory. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Sunday(Hindustan Times)

Karun Nair had laid the platform for a fifth consecutive win for Delhi in the ongoing season after smashing a 22-ball fifty in his blazing knock on his return to the league after three years. But a masterstroke from the dugout from Rohit sparked a batting collapse as Delhi fell short in the chase in their first game at home.

Towards the end of the 13th over of Delhi's chase, Rohit was seen having an animated discussion with head coach Mahela Jayawardena and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, after which he was seen signalling Hardik to not only take the second new ball, but also introduce leg spin into the attack. Karn Sharma was handed the ball, and he dismissed Tristan Stubbs in the third ball of the over before he returned an over later to get rid of in-form KL Rahul.

Delhi, who were cruising at over 11 runs per over in the chase until the 13th over, suddenly found themselves struggling amid the asking rate piling. They were eventually folded for 193 runs.

Manjrekar credits Hardik, not Rohit for the win

Following the victory, social media was abuzz, crediting Rohit for the masterstroke, and so did former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar in a conversation with Star Sports.

"Rohit should be credited for that wicket. He should get that pat on the back. The way Karn Sharma executed it...," he said, before being interrupted by Sanjay Manjrekar, who reckoned it was "wrong" to credit the 37-year-old for the piece of advice and rather said captain Hardik, who takes the final call on the pitch, was the reason behind the victory.

"A lot of people are there to get credit. But the person who took the final call actually listened to them, and that is the biggest thing. But if we still give credit to Rohit instead of Hardik, then it is wrong. Anybody can give a suggestion. But had the suggestion gone wrong, people would have blamed Hardik for it. It's very easy to give a suggestion from outside. The entire credit should go to Hardik, because the way he was sitting in the dugout, that win was very important for him. It has been a tough journey for Hardik. So it will be very wrong if social media starts crediting Rohit for Mumbai's win. Hardik is the captain, and he takes the final call, regardless of who gives the suggestion," he said.

This was only Mumbai's second win in six games since the start of the season. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Thursday.