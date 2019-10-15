‘Der hai andher nahi’: Virender Sehwag’s congratulatory message for Sourav Ganguly

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:45 IST

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, whose career took off under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, took to social media on Tuesday to congratulate his former teammate who will soon take charge as the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former India captain, who filed his nomination for the post on Monday, will be elected unanimously for the top job.

“Congratulations Dada. Der hai Andher nahi. Great signs for Indian Cricket. May this stint be an extension of the tremendous contribution you have already had on Indian cricket,” Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations Dada @SGanguly99 . Der hai Andher nahi.

Great signs for Indian Cricket. May this stint bevan extension of the tremendous contribution you have already had on Indian cricket. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 15, 2019

Ganguly’s former teammate VVS Laxman also congratulated the newly-elected BCCI president. “Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper. Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada,” Laxman wrote.

ALSO READ: Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves

After filing his nomination, Sourav Ganguly said that he would look to get BCCI back on track and help the board get the recognition it deserves from the International Cricket Council.

“We will have to get BCCI at the ICC back where we belong. There have been a lot of issues for good four-five years. BCCI is so important to the ICC. It not only generates the funds; which is one part but the popularity of the game matters. India is unbelievable and has a huge role to play in ICC and we need to be respected which at the moment is not happening.”

Along with Sourav Ganguly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah was chosen unanimously as the BCCI secretary.

Also, Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, has filed his nomination for the treasurer’s position.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:38 IST