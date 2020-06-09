Dhoni seems to remember what is important: Williamson hails former India captain

cricket

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:30 IST

When one calm, collective and reserved individual talks about another then it is sure to arise interest and when the individuals involved are New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and former India skipper MS Dhoni then it doubles the curiosity. Undoubtedly two of the most respected and calm personalities in world cricket right now, Williamson and Dhoni are a delight both on and off the field. Williamson, who is himself very highly rated by India captain Virat Kohli, said Dhoni has his own way of focusing on the game without getting distracted.

“You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he (Dhoni) seems to take it in his stride and appreciate the game,” Williamson said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Interestingly, Williamson was the captain of the New Zealand side in World Cup 2019 semi-final against India, in which Dhoni played his last competitive game. India’s two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni has since then been on a break from professional cricket. He was supposed to return to cricket as the leader of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic forced the BCCI postpone the tournament indefinitely.

Williamson said Dhoni is a ‘special individual’ who is very focussed on whatever he does.

“He seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what’s important, but a special individual.”

The 38-year-old has so far played 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is in which he has scored 10,773 and 1,617 runs respectively. He has already retired from Test cricket after playing 90 matches in the longest format of the game for India.