'Did you give Gautam Gambhir credit for Champions Trophy?': Gavaskar shifts blame to players after South Africa debacle

After India sank to a second Test series defeat in three attempts over the last 12 months, the knives have been out as far as fans’ disgruntlement towards head coach Gautam Gambhir goes. With the team in transition and seemingly losing its way, Gambhir’s credentials and experience have both come under scrutiny. Sunil Gavaskar has once again emerged in support of Gautam Gambhir as head coach.

However, while frustrations boil over in the wake of India’s 2-0 hammering to South Africa, there remain many who see Gambhir only as part of a larger problem, to do with player quality and India’s lack of proven match winners as the teams of the past possessed.

Sunil Gavaskar, speaking to India Today, spoke out in Gambhir’s defence by saying the Indian coach by stating that critics were quick to lambast him, but slow to give him credit whenever it was due. He argued that Gambhir was only being looked at in the times when the team wasn’t performing well.

“He's a coach. The coach can prepare a team… But it's out there in the middle that the players have to deliver. Now, to those who are asking for him to be held accountable, my counter-question is: what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy under him? What did you do when India won the Asia Cup under him?” asked Gavaskar.

“Did you say then—you're asking for a sacking now—did you say then that he should be given an extended contract, a contract for life for one day cricket and for T20 cricket?” he continued. “You didn't say that. It's only when a team doesn't do well you look at the coach.”

Gavaskar points to McCullum example

While Gambhir has shown his nous in white ball cricket as an IPL captain and a mentor for KKR in their 2024 campaign, his body of work in red ball cricket was negligible. With calls for specialist coaches for the different formats, Gambhir is under pressure – but Gavaskar didn’t believe it was a necessity, pointing towards how other countries have all-format coaches.

“Not necessarily. You have coaches, for example, Brendan McCullum is a coach for all three formats for England,” said Gavaskar. However, McCullum did come in purely as the red ball coach while Matthew Mott was England’s white ball coach; subsequently taking over in limited overs cricket, McCullum’s results have been less than stellar himself.

“A lot of countries have a coach who is there for all formats. But we tend to only look and point a finger at somebody when the team has lost. You're not prepared to give him credit,” Gavaskar continued to say of Gambhir.

“If you're not prepared to give him credit for the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup win, then please tell me why you want to blame him for the team out there on that 22-yard, not doing well. Why are you blaming him?” demanded the India legend.

Unfortunately, it will always be the case that for a successful and ambitious team like India, winning will be met with less praise than losing will by condemnation. Gambhir might argue that he is facing the heat for a larger problem.