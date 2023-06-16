'Didn't expect this from a world-class captain. How can you say that?': Ex-Pakistan skipper destroys Ganguly

Team India endured a 209-run defeat in the World Test Championship final last week, as the side failed to end its ICC title drought. India last won an ICC trophy in 2013 when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lifted the Champions Trophy title in England; since then, India have twice had a change in captains. On four occasions, India lost in the finals (T20 World Cup 2014, Champions Trophy 2017, WTC 2021, and WTC 2023) while thrice, the side lost in the semis (T20 WC 2016 and 2022, and ODI WC 2019). The former Pakistan captain wasn't too happy with Sourav Ganguly's remark(Getty)

And so, it came as a surprise to many when former India captain Sourav Ganguly claimed that winning the Indian Premier League – the country's premier domestic T20 tournament – is more difficult than winning an ICC title. Ganguly launched his defence of Rohit's captaincy after the latter's twin-failures at ICC events; before the WTC final loss, India faced a 10-wicket defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year under Rohit's captaincy).

“I have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions,” he said.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has now responded to the statement from Ganguly, expressing his shock at the India legend's analogy.

“I didn't expect a world-class player and a captain to say something like this. How can you compare league cricket with Test (and international) cricket? There's no comparison. You're comparing the ultimate format of cricket with the shortest format where only four international players are in a team? There's no comparison,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

Ganguly continues to believe that Rohit may be India's best bet to end the ICC title drought.

“The selectors needed a captain after Virat left and Rohit was the best that time. He had won 5 IPL trophies and done well at the international level as well; he won the Asia Cup. He was the best option. India also played in the final of the Test championship, although we lost.

“Even two years ago, we lost the WTC final. We reached the semis of the T20 World Cup. So, the selectors picked that person who was the best for the job,” Ganguly said.

