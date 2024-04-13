Does Tom Moody 'regret' SRH withdrawing auction bid for Ishan Kishan at INR 15 crore? 2016 IPL-winning coach responds

Prior to IPL 2024, Ishan Kishan's name wasn't even in the contention for India's back-up players for the upcoming T20 World Cup. But the wicketkeeper-batter has once again reminded selectors of his presence with a dominating resurgence in IPL 2024. He has played a key role in MI's revival this season, who were winless in their opening three matches, but then bounced back with back-to-back wins. Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot.(AP)

So when former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody was asked if he regretted not acquiring Kishan in the IPL 2022 auction, the Australian had an epic reply. “Does Tom regret not going for Ishan Kishan for more than 15 crore in the auction for SRH,” a fan asked.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"I wasn't holding the paddle," he quipped, while speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Kishan was released by MI ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, and then re-purchased him for ₹15.25 crore during the event. MI faced opposition from SRH, who also battled hard for the India player's signature, but pulled out as it crossed the ₹15 crore mark.

Kishan is currently his side's highest run-scorer with 161 runs in five matches, including a half-century. Against RCB, he slammed 69 runs off 34 balls, packed with seven fours and five sixes, as MI successfully chased down a target of 197 runs with ease, racing to 199/3 in 15.3 overs.

Kishan has been in plenty of controversy lately, losing his BCCI central contract after missing the Ranji Trophy. It happened after the board sent a letter warning centrally-contracted players to not prioritise IPL over domestic cricket. But Kishan decided to ignore it, and lost his contract.

Kishan will be hoping to build on his new-found form and help MI build a winning run after a poor start this season. A good IPL 2024 could mean T20 World Cup selection for him. MI are currently seventh in the standings with four points in five matches, including two wins and three defeats. They face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming fixture on Sunday, and a win will be crucial for both MI and Kishan.