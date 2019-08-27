Endless blues: KL Rahul’s latest picture gives serious squad goals

cricket

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:16 IST

The Indian team is having a great time in the Caribbean - both on the field and then off it. After their memorable win in the first Test match, few players switched off from the game by spending time on a cruise in the beautiful oceans of West Indies. India’s opening batsman KL Rahul was seen having some time away from the game along with skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

In the picture, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin can also be seen.

Rahul shared the picture on Twitter and wrote: “Endless blues,” as the caption.

Endless blues 🌊💙 pic.twitter.com/WigHnr7e5b — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 27, 2019

The Indian opener had a decent outing in the first Test, but could not manage a big score despite getting off to good starts in both the innings.

ALSO READ: Captain Virat Kohli overtakes Sourav Ganguly, equals MS Dhoni in multiple captaincy feats

“Technique and everything is over-rated - when you get runs everything looks good. So it was important for me to spend time in the middle,” he said during a media conference at the end of third day’s play.

“(I am) very disappointed but there are a lot of things I’m doing right. (I) Just need to keep my head down and show some patience. I just have to prolong the good things I’m doing till I get to 35-45. I’m batting well, I looked comfortable in both the innings and my head-space is very good. Happy about a lot of things, ” Rahul said.

Speaking at the end of the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded the performance of the side and was pleased with the all-round performance of the players.

“Those three are bowling well as a group. We are pretty settled as a bowling combination. Combination is absolutely based on players who can provide more than one skill. It is about managing the resources that we have and feeling settled about it. There will always be opinions on a team selected. It’s a responsibility that I’m fulfilling. It’s a blessing that I am in a position to contribute to my team in more than one way. Nothing is possible without the team. I am taking the decisions but it is up to the individuals to do the execution,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 09:15 IST