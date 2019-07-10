England vs Australia, semi-finals, ICC World Cup 2019: Numbers reveal biggest threat for Australia in semi-finals against England

There is this belief in England, that Ben Stokes is the man who likes to be in the midst of action, a bloke who wants all the attention as he wants to make all the difference. He has been a man in form this World Cup and his presence in the middle order has been a massive plus for England.

“Is this the most important game I’ve played? Yes, to date. Definitely,” Stokes said. “Playing against Australia is a big occasion in any sport. The rivalry goes way back. Beating them is that touch better than any other team. Losing to them at Lord’s was massively disappointing, so I think there will be a bit of redemption in knowing we have the chance to beat them and get to that final.”

For Australia, Ben Stokes will be a threat, his form with the bat in the middle overs has been accounted as he has scored 35 per cent of the runs scored by the England middle order. Also, he has the most 50+ scores (4) for England’s middle order (#4 - #7) in this WC 2019.

Yes, the opening partnership of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy has been giving England a rollicking start, but the middle order has been prolific as well.

England’s middle order (#4 - #7) has scored the highest runs in World Cup 2019.

o Their middle order has best batting average of 37.06 in this year’s World Cup.

o Their middle order strike rate is best in World Cup 2019.

o Moreover, their middle order has most 50+ scores in World Cup 2019.

o Only England’s middle order has managed to score 1000+ runs in World Cup 2019.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:38 IST