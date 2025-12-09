Search Search
Eoin Morgan, Dale Steyn, Robin Uthappa in star-studded commentary panel for SA20 Season 4

PTI |
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 07:25 pm IST

The fourth season of the T20 league will begin from December 26 across venues in South Africa.

An array of influential voices such as former England captain Eoin Morgan, India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winner Robin Uthappa and South African legend Dale Steyn will feature in a star-studded commentary team for the upcoming SA20.

Dale Steyn will feature in a star-studded commentary team for the upcoming SA20.(Getty Images)
Dale Steyn will feature in a star-studded commentary team for the upcoming SA20.(Getty Images)

“SA20 is set to elevate its world-class broadcast experience for Season 4, unveiling some of the biggest names in global cricket. Robin Uthappa, one of India’s most respected T20 voices, returns to the panel alongside global icons Dale Steyn and Eoin Morgan,” a release from SA 20 stated.

“The addition of Steyn and Morgan significantly strengthens the analysis across all 34 matches. Their presence will give fans an unparalleled view into fast-bowling tactics, leadership decisions, team strategy, and match-defining moments,” it added.

This edition of SA20 will be live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network in India.

Other than the trio, former England captain Kevin Pietersen, ex-England opener Mark Butcher, former SA skipper AB de Villiers and his one-time teammates JP Duminy, Ashwell Prince, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander and the former Zimbabwe pacer Mpumelelo Mbangwa will also be in the commentary panel.

This year’s SA20 will be played across Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Paarl, Centurion, and Gqeberha.

The six team vying for honours are: Durban's Super Giant, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

