‘Even you can hit sixes’: Rohit Sharma reveals trade secrets to Yuzvendra Chahal - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:22 IST

Rohit Sharma was the star performer for his side during India’s second T20I encounter against Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday as the opener produced a match-winning performance with the bat as he scored 85 runs in 43 balls to guide the hosts to a comfortable eight-wicket victory. Rohit slammed six sixes in the innings included three consecutive ones off Mosaddek Hossain. After the match, Yuzvendra Chahal asked Rohit the secret behind hitting such massive sixes and in the latest episode of Chahal TV, he provided the spinner with some valuable advice.

“When I hit three consecutive sixes, I tried to go for six maximums. But when I missed the fourth one, I decided I will take singles. You don’t need a huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six,” he told Chahal in the video.

READ: Rohit becomes first cricketer in the world to scale Mount 2500

It was an impressive knock from the India stand-in skipper as he dominated proceedings against Bangladesh bowlers and now, he has 37 sixes to his name in T20Is, ahead of MS Dhoni (34) and Virat Kohli (26).

“It was very important for us to give a good start to the team as it is often seen that a set batsman wins the match for the team. I was a little unhappy that I got out at the wrong time. But nevertheless, I am happy with my performance as well as that of the team because we were under a lit bit of pressure.”

MUST WATCH: Chahal TV with the Hitman! 😎



From @ImRo45's 100th T20I to his 'secret' recipe to those monster sixes, this fun segment of Chahal TV has all the answers! 😀 @yuzi_chahal - by @28anand



Full Video here 👉👉 https://t.co/tPJpO7yDMo pic.twitter.com/HgEZXGgroF — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2019

“We had lost the first match in Delhi and it was important to win here in Rajkot,” Rohit added.