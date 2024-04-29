Ex-KKR star shares advice for Shreyas Iyer and Co. on tackling Fraser-McGurk: ‘Get the dreaded Australian batter…’

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra showed his curiosity over Kolkata Knight Riders' plans ahead of their clash against the Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Eden Gardens. Both teams have secured 10 points in the table, and the two-time former champions are placed above DC at No.2. However, if DC manage to win their clash against the hosts, they will take over KKR’s place. While Kolkata have looked shaky, winning only two of their last five encounters, the 2020 runner-ups will be boosted with some confidence, having won 4 of the last five outings. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine celebrate a wicket (PTI)

Talking about the KKR's clash with DC in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra began with youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk as the first player to set eyes on, "If we look towards Delhi, Jake Fraser-McGurk at the start. I am very curious to see what Kolkata do against him.” The former Indian opener asserted that trying spin-bowling over pacers could yield a possibility of dismissing the youngster.

“No team is bowling spin much there and I am saying you should. If you do that, you might be able to get the dreaded Australian batter out. Try at least, who knows he might get out,” he said. Chopra then turned his attention to DC skipper Rishabh Pant and insisted the latter should promote himself up the order if given a chance.

"The second player is Rishabh Pant because he is batting like that. Here also, if Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine are there, who will handle spin? You will once again go towards Rishabh Pant. Although Shai Hope scored runs in the last match, I still feel Rishabh should come up the order if he gets a chance," he reasoned.

DC’s new young gun Rasikh Salam, who was recently added to the bowling arsenal, has been commendable in the business after picking six wickets for his team so far. Aakash Chopra highlighted the interesting battle between the DC bowler and the KKR finishers as he picked the former as his third player.

“Spin might not work here, so I am thinking Rasikh Salam as the third player. Isn't he bowling well? The battle will be against proper fire this time because you will have Rinku (Singh), (Andre) Russell and Ramandeep (Singh) in the opposition. So how will Rasikh Salam do there? That's a mouth-watering prospect," he said.