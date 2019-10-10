Fan invites Virat Kohli to play in Pakistan, sets Twitter on fire

cricket

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:07 IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world at the moment. His batting prowess has seen him break oodles of records and create his own fan base all around the world. He is cheered whenever he is on the field, no matter if he is playing in India or abroad. Pakistan remains to be the only full-member nation (excluding Afghanistan) where Kohli has not played yet.

Despite that, he seems to have created his own fan base there as well. In the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a Pakistan fan sent a heartfelt message to Kohli.

@imVkohli we are hoping you to come Pakistan and play cricket here also. We love you I am big fan of you. Lots of love ❤️ and strength from 🇵🇰 #PakVsSri #Lahore #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ACHm00qd6p — Shahbaz Sharif Qasmi (@shahbazSSQ) October 9, 2019

The fans from India reacted in a gentle manner and hoped that India will play in Pakistan someday.

The two teams haven’t played a bilateral series since 2012/13, when Pakistan had travelled to India for an ODI and T20I series. Three years later, they also travelled to India for the T20I World Cup. Pakistan and India now only face each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

Inshallah brother! bas thode halaat ache ho jaye. Will love to visit pak myself. Just hope PM IK take action against terror groups. — Pranav Saraswat (@PranavSaraswat6) October 9, 2019

Good to see this... — guru (@guru02513851) October 9, 2019

Hopefully soon my friend. we would also like to see pak play in india as well😍🌹 — Matargast Zero (@MatargastLog) October 9, 2019

Such a lovely gesture. Love you bro.

Again, people of pakistan are very much true & positive. — harish🇮🇳 (@Me_harish14) October 9, 2019

Sahbaz bhai aap to uk and India ke sports ke top trend headlines bane hue ho Insha Allah ind vs pak soon series #BCCI @_cricingif @TheRealPCB @HomeOfCricket @CricketopiaCom — drzash (@drzash1) October 9, 2019

May your dream came true .It would be nice to travel pak one day.😊 — Abhay N. Mishra (@AbhayNandanMis2) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, International cricket returned to Pakistan after a break of two years as Men in Green hosted Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is, that concluded yesterday. Though, it was a second-string Sri Lankan team with 10 regular players backing out. Lahiru Thirimanne led the team in ODIs while Dasun Shanaka took over the captaincy in T20Is. The visiting team lost the ODI series 0-2.

Sri lanka pulled off a heist against number 1 ranked T20I team and whitewashed them in the three-match T20I series. Chasing a target of 148 in the final T20I yesterday, Pakistan scored 134/6 and lost the match 13 runs.

They are expected to persist with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for the Australia tour and a call on his captaincy in T20Is might only be taken if they Pakistan struggle on the tour of Australia next month.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:04 IST