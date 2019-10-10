e-paper
Fan invites Virat Kohli to play in Pakistan, sets Twitter on fire

The fans from India reacted in a gentle manner to the prospect of Virat Kohli playing in Pakistan and hoped that India will tour their neighbouring country soon in the near future.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:07 IST
HT Correspondnet
HT Correspondnet
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India captain Virat Kohli has been invited by a fan to play in Pakistan
India captain Virat Kohli has been invited by a fan to play in Pakistan(HT Collage)
         

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world at the moment. His batting prowess has seen him break oodles of records and create his own fan base all around the world. He is cheered whenever he is on the field, no matter if he is playing in India or abroad. Pakistan remains to be the only full-member nation (excluding Afghanistan) where Kohli has not played yet.

Despite that, he seems to have created his own fan base there as well. In the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a Pakistan fan sent a heartfelt message to Kohli.

 

The fans from India reacted in a gentle manner and hoped that India will play in Pakistan someday.

The two teams haven’t played a bilateral series since 2012/13, when Pakistan had travelled to India for an ODI and T20I series. Three years later, they also travelled to India for the T20I World Cup. Pakistan and India now only face each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, International cricket returned to Pakistan after a break of two years as Men in Green hosted Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is, that concluded yesterday. Though, it was a second-string Sri Lankan team with 10 regular players backing out. Lahiru Thirimanne led the team in ODIs while Dasun Shanaka took over the captaincy in T20Is. The visiting team lost the ODI series 0-2.

Sri lanka pulled off a heist against number 1 ranked T20I team and whitewashed them in the three-match T20I series. Chasing a target of 148 in the final T20I yesterday, Pakistan scored 134/6 and lost the match 13 runs.

They are expected to persist with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for the Australia tour and a call on his captaincy in T20Is might only be taken if they Pakistan struggle on the tour of Australia next month.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:04 IST

