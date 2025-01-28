Raipur [India], : Former Delhi cricketer Sumit Narwal is thrilled to return to the cricket field as he gears up for the upcoming Legend 90 League, slated to be played in February 2025. The League featuring cricket stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan, Ross Taylor will be played from February 6 to 18 in Raipur. "Feeling the same excitement": Sumit Narwal thrilled to be back on field for Delhi Royals in Legend 90 League

Sumit Narwal, a former teammate of Shikhar Dhawan during their Delhi cricket days, expressed his excitement about reuniting with the southpaw and creating new memories. Having taken 201 wickets in first-class cricket, Sumit Narwal is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to relive the competitive spirit he enjoyed during his playing career.

"I'm very happy to be a part of the Legend 90 League as it gives me a chance to play competitive cricket again. I feel the same level of excitement as I did when I played cricket for the first time. The excitement is high, and preparations are in full swing," said Sumit Narwal, as quoted by a release from Legend 90 League.

"I'm approaching the League just like professional cricketers do. I'm ready to give my 100 percent for Delhi Royals," he added.

After transitioning into coaching post his playing career, Narwal has been shaping the next generation of cricketers.

Reflecting on his dual role as a coach and cricketer, Sumit Narwal said, "As a coach, the biggest advantage is that you stay connected with cricket. And now in Legend 90 League, I'll be ready to implement what I've taught as coach to others. I'm very excited to be back on the field as a cricketer."

Sumit has played 57 first class matches, scoring 1827 runs including 2 tons and 9 half-centuries. The all-rounder has played 7 matches in the Indian Premier League representing Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals . He has also represented the Men In Blue for India A games.

Delhi Royals have bolstered its lineup with the inclusion of new players following the recently concluded players' draft for Legend 90 League. The team, already headlined by cricketing stalwarts like Dhawan and Ross Taylor, welcomes a host of talented players to its ranks.

Players such as Jerome Taylor from the West Indies, Danushka Gunathilaka from Sri Lanka, and Indian cricketers Sumit Narwal, Parvinder Awana, Sharad Lumba, Lakhwinder Singh, and Rajwinder Singh are there in Delhi Royals squad.

Owned by the Mannat Group, Delhi Royals are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming edition of the League.

Legend 90 is an exhilarating cricket tournament that unites legendary players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format. This unique league is a celebration of cricket's finest icons, bringing them back to the field to relive the glory and excitement they once created.

The League will feature franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.