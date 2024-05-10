'For India's sake...': Virat Kohli sent T20 World Cup message after silencing strike rate critics in style

Virat Kohli shut down his strike rate critics in style, with a sensational knock of 92 runs off 47 balls, packed with seven fours and six sixes. He boasted a strike rate of 195.74, responding to many experts and fans. Although runs have come in plenty for Kohli in IPL 2024, many have still questioned the pace of his innings, pointing out his strike rate. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)

But on Thursday against Punjab Kings, he was in sizzling form as he took RCB to 241/7 in 20 overs. He was also well-complemented by key knocks from Rajat Patidar (55) and Cameron Green (46). A collective effort from RCB's bowling department saw PBKS fold for 181 in 17 overs, gifting a 60-run victory.

Speaking after the match on JioCinema, India legend Anil Kumble hailed Kohli's 'outstanding form' and his 'relentless pursuit of excellence'. Kumble also pointed out Kohli's position in the Orange Cap race and hoped that he would take this form to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin next month.

"Yeah, absolutely. He's been in outstanding form. He had a bit of a break coming into the IPL, and then he's just been relentless in his pursuit of excellence. And you could see that. I mean, he's at the top of the table there with 634 runs, and I'm sure RCB would want him to win the next two games, and hopefully, qualify. But, you know, for India's sake, you would want this form to continue in the World Cup as well," he said.

Kohli is leading in the Orange Cap race with 634 runs in 12 matches, packed with a ton and five fifties, at a strike rate of 153.51. He will be a key figure for India's T20 World Cup campaign and will be expected to display similar form. Prior to IPL 2024, there were question marks over his approach in T20s, but he has responded with plenty of runs and is way ahead in the Orange Cap race.