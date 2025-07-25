Gill’s tactics in tailspin as England dominate

Mumbai: Made to grind in the field for the whole of Day 3, there were lessons aplenty for Indians, none bigger than for Shubman Gill whose captaincy has come under the scanner at Old Trafford. India's captain Shubman Gill leads the team off the field after Day 3 of Manchester Test. (AFP)

Still in the nascent stage of his captaincy reign, leading just in his fourth game, this day will give Gill an important lesson — as captain of the Indian team, he would need to show more trust in his spin strength.

In Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, he has a sharp pace attack but in any India bowling unit, there will be good spinners that will have an equally important role to play. Using them effectively is the key.

As India’s think-tank sits to analyse what transpired on Friday, which England batted through and ended at 544/7, Gill will accept he missed a trick by not attacking with Washington Sundar earlier than when he eventually brought him on.

Despite English batters looking largely untroubled against pace in the morning session, it was baffling to see the delay in introducing spin as late as the 62nd over when Ravindra Jadeja was given the ball for the first time on the day.

Washington was India’s best spinner in the series with big scalps in the previous Test. His confidence was high after a four-wicket haul in his last spell at Lord’s. Inexplicably, there was no sign of him till the 69th over.

The England batters were not complaining. Their total had swelled to 305/2 and their pair at the crease were well set — Ollie Pope batting on 61 and Root on 45.

As it turned out, Washington looked the best Indian bowler on display and was among the wickets straightaway. The well-set Pope was foxed beautifully to induce his edge to KL Rahul at first slip in his fifth over.

Two overs later, he struck again when he lured Harry Brook to his doom by having him stumped with a quicker length ball that drew the batter into stepping out. What has made Washington stand out is the amount of drift (2.6 degree) he is getting in English conditions. Pope was beaten by the drift and it was also a hint of drift that forced Brook into a defensive block down the wrong line.

In Gill’s defence, it can be said that the drawback of too many bowlers, when you prefer to pack the side with all-rounders, is that one or two of them are bound to be underused.

Be that as it may, the advantage had been lost by the time the spinners got the opportunity.

Among other lessons for the visiting side, there was a masterclass from Joe Root on how to make the start count in these conditions. In their first innings, India’s top three of KL Rahul, Yashavi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan got starts, but none could capitalise.

Starting the day on 11, the veteran showed how it is done. Root converted the half-century into a century and century into 150. Riding on his 248-ball epic (14 fours), Ollie Pope’s 71 and captain Ben Stokes 77*, the hosts took firm control of the game. With England already ahead by 186 runs, the best India can hope for is to save the game.

The opening session of the day was going to be decisive for India who are trailing 1-2 in the series. However, along with Pope, Root ensured England completely dominated it. At lunch, England were 266/2, a run-rate of 4.50, with Root firmly entrenched on 35 (78b, 5x4) and Pope on 32 (70b, 5x4).

Root then combined with Stokes to help England overcome the early hiccup of losing two quick wickets to add 101 runs in the second session to get them to tea on 433/4, increasing the lead to 75. Root was on 121 and Stokes on 36.

A thorn in India’s flesh, during his innings the Yorkshireman eclipsed a series of records, becoming the second highest run scorer in the history of the game, and now has most hundreds against them — 12.

Apart from their spinners taking four of the seven wickets to fall, there was not much to write home about India’s bowling attack.

The long series is taking its toll on the players. India had scares when their pace weapons Bumrah and Siraj were affected by niggles. Cramps forced England captain Ben Stokes also to retire hurt at the score of 66. All three returned to action later in the day.