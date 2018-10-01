Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring Rohit Sharma for West Indies Tests

The squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies included a number of new faces like Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj, but one name missing in that list was Rohit Sharma. The right-hander, who guided India to the Asia Cup 2018, was not part of the squad and a lot of experts are not happy with the decision.

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh was extremely critical of the selections and took to Twitter to express his displeasure. He wrote: “No @ImRo45 in test team against West Indies..what r the selectors thinking actually??? Anyone have a clue ??? plz let me know as I can’t digest this.”

Rohit Sharma finished Asia Cup 2018 as the second highest run-getter with 317 runs in 5 matches and he was also praised for his captaincy skills as India defeated Bangladesh in the summit clash to clinch the title. Shikhar Dhawan, who was the top scorer with 342 runs, was also not included in the squad for the West Indies Tests.

Sourav Ganguly also made his surprise known when the Indian selectors ignored Rohit Sharma for the two-Test series against West Indies. Praising the opener for leading the side beautifully in the just concluded Asia Cup, Ganguly said that while he was surprised to not see Rohit make the cut in the Test team, the call wasn’t far away.

Great win Rohit and the team @ImRo45 ..u were exceptional...I get surprised every time I don’t see ur name in the test team ..it’s not far away .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 29, 2018

The opening Test will be held at Rajkot from October 4 to 8, followed by the second Test from October 12 to 16.

The five-match ODI series will begin on October 21 at Guwahati, followed by the second ODI on October 24th at Indore and third ODI at Pune on October 27th. The final two one-dayers will be held at Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 29th and November 1.

The one-dayers will be followed by the three T20 Internationals to be held at Kolkata (November 4), Lucknow (November 6) and Chennai (November 11).

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 17:14 IST