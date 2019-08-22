Hardik Pandya walks the ramp in Lakme Fashion Week 2019 - Watch video

cricket

While the Indian cricket team gears up to start their campaign in the World Test Championship in the first Test against West Indies in Antigua an important member of the team is cooling his heels back home in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya, who was rested for the series, is making the most of his time off and on Thursday walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

Pandya was the showstopper along with actor Lisa Haydon for designer Amit Aggarwal. Dressed in a maroon attire from the designer’s latest collection, the all-rounder showed just why is he such a hot property even off the field. Pandya has not been seen making public appearances at shows and events since the, now infamous, Koffee with Karan controversy it seems has left his struggles in the past and back to enjoying life outside cricket.

Pandya shared a video on Instagram with the message,”Rocked the ramp at LFW with @r.elan.official and @amitaggarwalofficial. Great collection made even better to wear with R | Elan fabrics and amazing craft of Amit Aggarwal. The best of @lakmefashionwk.”

He was an important cog in the team’s wheel in the ICC World Cup and will look to get back to donning the national colours in the upcoming home season, which starts with tough series against South Africa.

In a recent interview about the Koffee with Karan controversy, India opener KL Rahul spoke about the ordeals he and Pandya faced and also touched upon their relationship after the entire episode.

“It was hard for both of us. We did speak to each other about it while this whole process was on (investigation). He was with his family and friends and I was with my people. We switched off from the outside world for those few weeks. We learnt from the situation, accepted it, and now we are back to being good friends. We literally spend 300 days together... travelling and playing cricket. Hardik is still a good friend and we enjoy each other’s company,” Rahul told Times of India.

