Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain

Harry Brook has been named as England's new white-ball captain. He takes over the captaincy reigns from Jos Buttler, who had resigned as the leader after England lost back-to-back Champions Trophy matches against Australia and Afghanistan. These defeats led to England not making the semi-final and crashing out of the eight-team tournament. Harry Brook has been named England's new white-ball captain. (AFP)

Jos Buttler stepped down as England's captain on the eve of their last Champions Trophy 2025 fixture against South Africa.

On Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Harry Brook's appointment as the white-ball captain. Earlier, the right-handed batter pulled out of the IPL 2025 season, citing his workload, which resulted in his two-year ban from the tournament.

The 26-year-old Brook has been a key part of England’s white-ball set-up ever since making his debut in January 2022. He is currently ranked number two in the ICC world batting rankings in Test cricket. The youngster has already spent the past year as vice-captain in both ODI and T20I formats.

He led England in the ODI series against Australia last September in Buttler’s absence. He has captaincy credentials, as he earlier led England at the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Brook has played 26 ODIs for England, scoring 816 runs at an average of 34.00, with his highest score being 110. He has also played 44 T20I matches. He was part of the team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022.

'Real honour for me'

Harry Brook, in an official statement issued by the ECB, said it is a big honour for him to lead England, and he can't wait to get out there on the park.

"It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me," said Brook.

"I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them. There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got," he added.

Earlier, it was speculated that Ben Stokes might be asked to lead the ODI team as well. Joe Root had ruled out himself from the captaincy race, saying he did his time at the helm.

England's white-ball form off late has been abysmal, to say the least. The Three Lions crashed out in the group stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. England also faced a defeat against India in the semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.