Harshit Rana’s self-belief earns stamp of approval after crucial cameo: 'He was feeling he could hit six off every ball'

Harshit Rana once again underlined his value with the bat during a tense phase of the first ODI against New Zealand. Walking in when India were under pressure, the fast bowler showed composure and intent, qualities that have earned him the backing of the team management over the past year. His ability to clear the ropes and score quickly from the lower order has been a key reason behind his selection ahead of other pace options. Harshit Rana smashed 29 runs off 23 balls against New Zealand in the first ODI. (PTI)

The 24-year-old kept his calm during a tricky run chase, playing a crucial supporting role alongside KL Rahul. Rana scored a handy 29 off 23 balls, timing his shots well and finding the boundary at important moments. Those timely blows helped ease the pressure and swing the momentum back in India’s favour, allowing Rahul to take control and guide the team home in the penultimate over.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron praised Harshit's growing confidence and lower-order batting, highlighting how his fearless approach has strengthened India’s depth and added crucial balance to the lineup.

"India can now say that they bat till No. 9 after this innings by Harshit Rana. He played two very important innings in Australia. Today (Sunday) also, he was almost telling KL Rahul to stop him because he was feeling he could hit a six off every ball. Harshit Rana has that belief," Varun Aaron said on Star Sports.

Also Read - Move over Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya: KL Rahul quietly redefined ODI finishing as India searched for the next MS Dhoni

He highlighted the importance of confident youngsters in the side, lauding Rana’s all-round contribution with both bat and ball in India’s win.

"India need such youngsters who have a lot of belief in their game. Harshit Rana, obviously with the ball, took two very important wickets, broke the partnership, and then saw India home with the bat," he observed.

“KL Rahul has become a finisher at this moment” Earlier, Aaron reflected on Rahul’s evolving role in the middle order, praising his composure as a finisher and how he guided the chase once the pressure eased.

"KL Rahul's partner, Harshit Rana, played a very important innings. He obviously eased a lot of pressure from KL Rahul, and after that, KL Rahul has become a finisher at this moment. When you are batting at No. 6 for India, you are a finisher. KL Rahul showed that he can finish the innings and open," the former India speedster responded.