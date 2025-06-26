Harvansh Singh, son of truck driver, hits century for India U19 at No. 9; destroys English bowlers with 9 sixes

The India U-19 team are currently in England, and are set to face their English counterparts in a five-match Youth ODI and two Youth Tests series, scheduled to start from June 27. On Tuesday, the visitors faced an invitational XI in a 50-over warm-up contest at Loughborough. Harvansh Singh Pangalia celebrates his ton.(Instagram)

The hosts won the toss and opted to field. IPL 2025 stars Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the innings for the visitors, but flopped, managing only 18 runs between them. Mhatre lost his wicket in the second over and Suryavanshi was dismissed in the fifth.

Harvansh Singh Pangalia's blistering knock

Soon, the visitors slipped to 91/5 in the 13th over, before Kanishk Chouhan (79) and Rahul Kumar (73) came to their rescue, adding 140 runs in 112 balls. With India at 251/7 in the 36th over, Harvansh Singh Pangalia came to bat, joining RS Ambrish. The pair added 126 runs, with Ambrish showing some brilliant shots, as he registered 72 off 47 balls.

On his departure, Pangalia was at 47 off 33 balls, and bagged his half-century with a boundary off the next ball he received.

In the last three overs of the innings, the 18-year-old took on the English bowlers, and began the 48th over with consecutive sixes off Manny Lumsden, and then the bowler also bagged two back-to-back no-balls.

Pangalia also slammed Matthew Firbank for a six in the next over, and then in the final over, he hammered Lumsden for a four, and a streak of three sixes to end the innings. The last six saw him get his ton, off only 52 balls, and his second fifty came off 18 deliveries, with India also finishing at 442/9.

The young tailender’s action-packed innings saw him smack nine sixes, and the leg-side boundary was his favourite. He is a wicketkeeper-batter and also represents Saurashtra youth team in domestic cricket. Last October, he got seven fours and six sixes in a youth match against Australia, registering 117 runs.

Harvansh is from Gandhidham, a town in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch. His family is currently settled in Canada, where his father drives a truck in Brampton.