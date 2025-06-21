Have matured as a player, value my wicket more: Shafali Verma

Chandigarh: For Shafali Verma, life has come full-circle. Six years ago, the 15-year-old Rohtak batter broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record becoming the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket. A blazing start to the career, dominating world-class bowlers, captaining India to a maiden ICC U-19 World Cup, Shafali was all geared up to build on it when a form dip saw her dropped and return to domestic cricket. Shafali Verma. (PTI)

Shafali has returned to the T20I squad – she last played for India in October – after her show in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) where she was the fourth highest run-getter playing for Delhi Capitals. Though not in the ODI squad for the England tour starting on June 28, the 21-year-old is keen to make it count in the T20Is, as she says in this chat.

Excerpts

How does it feel to come back into the India T20I team for the five-match series against England?

It feels great and there is a sense of relief too. I worked really hard for this. The coaches and the senior players, including captain Harry didi (Harmanpreet Kaur), have been supportive and backed me. I have played in England before and enjoyed playing on those pitches. England is a strong team with top cricketers. We are a well-prepared side and the contests should be thrilling. I’m looking to make the most of the opportunity. Though T20 is the shortest format, I’m looking to play maximum overs in each game and leave an impact.

Since your India debut at 15, how has your batting style changed? How have you learnt to overcome disappointments?

At the start, I was carefree and hit every ball I faced. I enjoyed dominating the bowlers, going for big shots. I have matured as a cricketer and value my wicket more. I want to contribute in every game so that my team benefits. I won’t say my style has changed much, but yes, I will be defensive too and give respect to good bowlers, England have good bowlers like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone. So, I won’t just throw my wicket. In a sport there will be ups and downs. I too have faced failures and disappointments but I have learnt from them. Hard work and passion to play for India has kept me going.

How has Women’s Premier League, playing for Delhi Capitals, helped you in the last three seasons?

The beautiful thing about WPL is that we are able to share the dressing room with the best in the sport. This definitely helps hone your skills. DC captain Meg Lanning has been instrumental in making me a better cricketer, not only skill-wise but mentally as well. All three seasons have made me better and all credit goes to Meg. I learnt a lot from her – how an ideal captain should be. When I captain any side, I try to pick on those qualities and also be there for my team mates.

You made your India debut at 15, dominated as an attacking opener, captained India to the U-19 World Cup win, and then were dropped last October. How would you describe your journey?

Getting to represent your country is a dream come true. I was just playing my brand of cricket, not thinking if I was making an impact with my abilities or not. It was wonderful to hit big shots and help India win matches. Winning the U-19 World Cup was another dream come true experience. Being dropped from the team was heart-breaking but I had a great support system that pushed me and backed me to score in domestic matches along with WPL performances. My international cricket journey started when I was a schoolgirl. I have fought through disappointments and turned them into rewards with hard work. I now look forward to playing big knocks for India and showing my positive intent.

How were your last few days at the National Cricket Academy with the team?

It was a skill-based camp. I have waited for my comeback. It was great working with the trainers and coaches. I worked really hard on my fitness. At international level, fitness has to be top-notch and I realise that. It was wonderful to be back with the team mates and get into the groove.

India co-host the ODI Women’s World Cup with Sri Lanka in September-October. Pratika Rawal has taken your opener’s spot in the team. How do you see your chances for the World Cup?

It is a matter of pride that India is hosting. I’m sure India will do well, make use of home advantage. At the moment my job is to do well in the T20Is in England. I hope to leave an impression and then it is left to the selectors.

Did you enjoy playing for Haryana and other teams in domestic cricket while away from the Indian team?

I take huge pride in playing for Haryana. I was down losing my place in the India team but knew I had to do well for Haryana, score runs and show my captaincy skills as well. I got time to work on my mental strength also. I could spend time with friends and family which recharged me.