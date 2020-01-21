e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘He took it upon himself to do the job for the team’: Virat Kohli’s massive praise for teammate

‘He took it upon himself to do the job for the team’: Virat Kohli’s massive praise for teammate

His contribution in the field chuffed Virat Kohli who spoke about how his pace spearhead took it upon himself to make an impression.

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian captain Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli(PTI)
         

Jasprit Bumrah was making a comeback to the Indian team after recovering from a stress fracture and while, he was not amongst the wickets in the ODI series against Australia, he was very economical and helped in exerting a lot of pressure with the ball which helped the other bowlers to come in and pick up wickets.

His contribution in the field chuffed Virat Kohli who spoke about how his pace spearhead took it upon himself to make an impression. “He took it upon himself to do the job for the team, contain runs and in turn, the other guys were rewarded because he created the pressure. I think his death bowling in the last two games were outstanding and the areas he hit with the new ball today and in the last game was very special,” Kohli said after the series-clinching match in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli identifies key areas of focus during New Zealand series

In the three matches played in the series, Bumrah picked just the one wicket but his economy rate read 4.58 which shows how frugal he was and managed to increase pressure on batsmen. Shami and the spinners attacked from the other end and this allowed Kohli to control the pace of the game.

“Clarity of mind is the key thing. You need to have a free mind, and today I felt like that. Today I went for my shots. (Satisfying win) Even better than last time. There’s Steven, David and Marnus. After 2-0, we lost the last series. We won this after going one down. 2020 has been wonderful, and we just want to go onwards and upwards. Great for the team,” Kohli further added.

Watch: ‘It was one of the most calculated partnerships with Rohit’: Virat Kohli

 

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Kejriwal burnt papers before Delhi polls: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga
Kejriwal burnt papers before Delhi polls: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga
One year of Priyanka Gandhi: What has changed in Congress
One year of Priyanka Gandhi: What has changed in Congress
From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Amit Shah: Tracing legacies of former BJP chiefs
From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Amit Shah: Tracing legacies of former BJP chiefs
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news