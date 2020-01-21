‘He took it upon himself to do the job for the team’: Virat Kohli’s massive praise for teammate

Jasprit Bumrah was making a comeback to the Indian team after recovering from a stress fracture and while, he was not amongst the wickets in the ODI series against Australia, he was very economical and helped in exerting a lot of pressure with the ball which helped the other bowlers to come in and pick up wickets.

His contribution in the field chuffed Virat Kohli who spoke about how his pace spearhead took it upon himself to make an impression. “He took it upon himself to do the job for the team, contain runs and in turn, the other guys were rewarded because he created the pressure. I think his death bowling in the last two games were outstanding and the areas he hit with the new ball today and in the last game was very special,” Kohli said after the series-clinching match in Bengaluru.

In the three matches played in the series, Bumrah picked just the one wicket but his economy rate read 4.58 which shows how frugal he was and managed to increase pressure on batsmen. Shami and the spinners attacked from the other end and this allowed Kohli to control the pace of the game.

“Clarity of mind is the key thing. You need to have a free mind, and today I felt like that. Today I went for my shots. (Satisfying win) Even better than last time. There’s Steven, David and Marnus. After 2-0, we lost the last series. We won this after going one down. 2020 has been wonderful, and we just want to go onwards and upwards. Great for the team,” Kohli further added.

