Heinrich Klaasen's 14-month-old daughter's reactions to father's sixes against MI sends internet into aww mode

Known as one the best big hitters in world cricket currently, Heinrich Klaasen turned on his beast mode on Wednesday, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 31-run victory against Mumbai Indians in their second IPL 2024 fixture. The wicketkeeper-batter clobbered an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 34 balls, packed with four fours and seven sixes, as SRH posted 277/3 in 20 overs. It also turned out to be the highest total in the competition's history, breaking RCB's earlier IPL record of 263/5. Heinrich Klaasen's daughter caught everyone's attention.

Klaasen was simply in devastating form, and also took the lead in the Orange Cap race. A family man, Klaasen had extra motivation from his daughter Laya, who was cheering for him from the stands. SRH even posted a cute video of her on Instagram, where she could be seen cheering with the franchise's flag.

Heinrich Klaasen's daughter Laya's cute cheering skills:

Klaasen and his wife Sone Martins welcomed their daughter Laya on December 2, 2022. The pair married in 2015 and Martins is a healthcare professional, who is currently on a sabbatical. Known to be a family man, when Klaasen is not playing cricket, he spends plenty of time with his wife and daughter, as shown on his social media.

Klaasen wasn't the only big hitter for SRH. After losing his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (11) early, Travis Head smacked 62 runs off 24 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma hammered 63 off 23 balls, clattering three fours and seven sixes in the process. Former SRH skipper Aiden Markram remained unbeaten with Klaasen with a knock of 42 off 28 balls.

Chasing 278, MI could only reach 246/5 in 20 overs, with Tilak Varma (64) getting a half-century. For SRH's bowling department, Jaydev Unadkat and Pat Cummins got two wickets each. It was also SRH’s first win of the campaign, having lost to KKR in their opener.