 Heinrich Klaasen's 14-month-old daughter's reactions to father's sixes against MI sends internet into aww mode
Heinrich Klaasen's 14-month-old daughter's reactions to father's sixes against MI sends internet into aww mode

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Heinrich Klaasen's daughter caught everyone's attention with her cute reactions to her father's performance against MI.

Known as one the best big hitters in world cricket currently, Heinrich Klaasen turned on his beast mode on Wednesday, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 31-run victory against Mumbai Indians in their second IPL 2024 fixture. The wicketkeeper-batter clobbered an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 34 balls, packed with four fours and seven sixes, as SRH posted 277/3 in 20 overs. It also turned out to be the highest total in the competition's history, breaking RCB's earlier IPL record of 263/5.

Klaasen was simply in devastating form, and also took the lead in the Orange Cap race. A family man, Klaasen had extra motivation from his daughter Laya, who was cheering for him from the stands. SRH even posted a cute video of her on Instagram, where she could be seen cheering with the franchise's flag.

Also Read | Who won yesterday’s match? A look at IPL points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after SRH vs MI run-fest

Heinrich Klaasen's daughter Laya's cute cheering skills:

Klaasen and his wife Sone Martins welcomed their daughter Laya on December 2, 2022. The pair married in 2015 and Martins is a healthcare professional, who is currently on a sabbatical. Known to be a family man, when Klaasen is not playing cricket, he spends plenty of time with his wife and daughter, as shown on his social media.

Klaasen wasn't the only big hitter for SRH. After losing his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (11) early, Travis Head smacked 62 runs off 24 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma hammered 63 off 23 balls, clattering three fours and seven sixes in the process. Former SRH skipper Aiden Markram remained unbeaten with Klaasen with a knock of 42 off 28 balls.

Chasing 278, MI could only reach 246/5 in 20 overs, with Tilak Varma (64) getting a half-century. For SRH's bowling department, Jaydev Unadkat and Pat Cummins got two wickets each. It was also SRH’s first win of the campaign, having lost to KKR in their opener.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On