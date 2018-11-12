I definitely see a Women’s IPL in a year or two, says Mithali Raj after win over Pakistan

Mithali Raj, who guided India to victory over Pakistan in their ICC Women’s World T20 encounter on Sunday, expects that the women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin in a year or two.

“Well, I definitely see IPL in say a year or two definitely because a lot of people back at home do talk about women’s IPL. But then it all boils down to the board and the franchises to come forward to get the setup going,” she said.

“We’ve already discussed [the Women’s IPL] with the BCCI a few months back when we had the exhibition match, and it has been successful in terms of viewership. But after that, what’s the follow-up, I have no idea, because we were preparing for ourselves for this World Cup,” the 35-year-old added.

Mithali Raj scored a brilliant half century to guide India to a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Raj held fort from one end to make short work of India’s run chase with a 47-ball 56 which she made with the help of seven fours in the Group B match which was marred by unprecedented docking of 10 penalty runs on Pakistan.

Even before a ball being faced, 10 runs were on India’s scoreboard after Pakistan were docked five-run penalty twice during their innings on account of their batswomen running on the danger area of the pitch during their innings. India had little difficulty in gunning down the modest target of 134 with six balls to spare, reaching 137 for 3 in 19 overs.

