'I need to step in and draw the line and say boss...': Rohit Sharma's incredible words for Shami and Siraj in 2nd ODI

Published on Jan 22, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Rohit Sharma revealed an interested conversation with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, which they had during the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma revealed an interesting conversation with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
ByHT Sports Desk

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were in stunning form during India's series-clinching victory against New Zealand in the second ODI, in Raipur on Saturday. Shami took three wickets in six overs, conceding only 18 runs. Meanwhile, Siraj bagged a dismissal in six overs and conceded 10 runs, as New Zealand were bowled out for 108 in 34.3 overs.

Chasing a target of 109 runs, India cruised to 111 for two in 20.1 overs with Shubman Gill (40*) and Ishan Kishan (8*) remaining unbeaten. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma slammed a half-century.

Watch: Rohit Sharma tries to stop security from manhandling a boy who rushed to hug him in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

After India's victory in the second ODI, Rohit was questioned about the workload of his fast bowlers, to which he revealed that he had to step in to prevent them from bowling any more overs. "I need to step in and draw the line and say 'boss, there are other bowlers as well'", he said.

He also hailed their performance in the last five games. "I thought the bowlers have really stepped in the last five games. They've done whatever is asked of them. Especially seeing such performances in India to nip the ball around, it's great to see. To see them being rewarded for the hard work is good", he said.

Other than Shami and Siraj's exploits, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar bagged two wickets each. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur took a dismissal each. The Indian pace battery has also been without Jasprit Bumrah, who has rarely been in action since July last year. The bowler also missed the Asia Cup due to a back injury and then made a comeback in the T20I series vs Australia but then was ruled out after only two games, which saw him miss the T20 World Cup. The MI star will be hoping to get fit, get selected for the last two Tests vs Australia and reduce the workload of his teammates.

