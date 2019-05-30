ICC World Cup 2019: Extremely impressed with Ben Stokes, says Eoin Morgan after win over South Africa

Ben Stokes starred in all departments as England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on Thursday.

The all-rounder top-scored with 89 in England’s 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch in the outfield and took two for 12, including the last wicket, as England won with 61 balls left. Quinton de Kock played a decent innings of 68 runs, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to stand up as they were bowled out for 207 runs.

England captain Eoin Morgan said at the presentation that he was extremely impressed with Ben Stokes.

“Extremely impressed. He (Stokes) had a field day and especially that catch he took was absolutely outstanding. To have a match-winner like that in the side, he is someone who lifts absolutely everybody and I thought the bowling unit really did get off to a great start and continued to learn from the first innings and then put into place in second innings,” said Morgan.

Jofra Archer did the early damage with the ball, the fast bowler taking three for 27 in seven overs. Morgan lauded the pacer’s efforts as well.

“Slowish pitch, he (Archer) bowled fast and accurate and it’s outstanding. He is taking everything in his stride at the moment and he is improving everyday and that’s very exciting. Huge amount of pleasure. It’s an area we were always trying to improve on and certainly we are looking for match winning contributions in the field,” said Morgan.

The England captain added that the performance of his team shows the effort they have put in the last two years.

“Delighted to be off and running in this tournament. It’s more satisfying than normal. We were very good today, the wicket didn’t allow us to execute our plan which is to try and score quite a considerable total, but I thought the maturity and smart cricket we played shows the effort we put in the last two years and the experience as well,” said Morgan.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: May 30, 2019 22:51 IST