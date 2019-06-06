ICC World Cup 2019 points table, highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker: India make significant gains after victory against South Africa

India defeated South Africa by six wickets in their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Southampton on Wednesday. The victory helped India rise to the fifth spot in the points table of World Cup 2019. Apart from India, Australia and West Indies, who will face each other on Thursday, have played only one match in the tournament.

All three teams have won their opening match but West Indies and Australia are ahead of India by virtue of a better Net Run Rate. West Indies, thanks to their massive victory against Pakistan, are at No. 2 in the World Cup 2019 standings and Australia are in the third position.

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table is being led by New Zealand, after they made it in two-in-two by beating Bangladesh by 2 wickets in the second match on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 228, India lost their opener Shikhar Dhawan (8) pretty early as he was sent back to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada. After Dhawan’s dismissal, skipper Virat Kohli tried to put runs on the board with the help of Rohit Sharma.

But this pair could not stay for long on the crease as Virat (18) was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock off Phehlukwayo’s delivery, following which the onus fell on Rohit and KL Rahul to stabilise the Indian innings.

Rohit and Rahul stitched a partnership of 85 runs for the third wicket, which made sure the Men in Blue do not witness any more hiccups in the chase. Rabada provided the much-needed breakthrough for Proteas by taking Rahul’s wicket.

While Rahul departed after scoring 26 runs, Rohit held the other end and was seen attacking bowlers. MS Dhoni joined Rohit in the middle after Rahul’s departure.

Rohit scored his century, but the pair was stopped by Chris Morris who took Dhoni’s wicket (34). Rohit and Dhoni added 74 runs for the fourth wicket. It was ultimately Hardik Pandya and Rohit who took the Indian side over the line by six wickets. Pandya was unbeaten at 15 and Rohit at 122.

Earlier, the Men in Blue were invited to bowl first and showcased magnificent game of cricket. India’s top spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on fire and derailed South Africa’s batting order by getting four wickets in his ten over spell.

