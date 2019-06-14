ICC World Cup 2019 points table- Rain dominates, lifts India to third

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table has more odd numbers than even. It wasn’t supposed to be the case as teams winning are awarded two points for each match but unfortunately as many as four washouts – the India vs New Zealand one at Nottingham on Thursday being the latest – has left six teams out of ten with uneven points.

New Zealand, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and South Africa have all been affected with the rain but none more than Sri Lanka, who have been a part of two rain wash outs.

Four matches have been washed out because of rain in this World Cup and not a single ball was bowled in three of them. Such has been the condition that social media memes about rain being the table topper in World Cup team standings have started to do the rounds.

New Zealand, however, would not mind the washout at Nottingham. It kept them at the top of the World Cup points table with 7 points from 4 matches. Whereas India, the stronger of the two sides, at least on form and paper, were stuck at the third position with 5 points in 3 matches.

Australia are sandwiched in second spot with 3 wins in 4 games.

Afghanistan are the only side in the World Cup, who are yet to open their account. Even the rain has eluded them.

Here’s the points table of ICC World Cup 2019

There was no change in highest run-scorers’ chart of ICC World Cup 2019

The same is with the highest wicket-takers’ list

