ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final schedule: How South Africa gave India a surprise gift

South Africa peaked alright but peaked a little too late for their liking in the ICC World Cup 2019. The proteas bowed out of the tournament despite a 10-run win over Australia on Saturday. South Africa’s victory did very little to alter their position in the World Cup points table but did India a huge favour before the semi-finals. Virat Kohli’s India finished on top of the points table at the end of the group stages and will now face fourth-ranked New Zealand, instead of hosts England in the first semi-final at Manchester on July 9 (Tuesday). Before the last group stage match between Australia and South Africa, India had already risen to the top by beating Sri Lanka comprehensively by 7 wickets, forcing Australia into a must-win situation to finish on top, which obviously wasn’t the case.

Prior to the Sri Lanka clash, India were on the second position with 13 points and the chart was topped by Australia, who had 14 points. However, both India and Australia had one game left before heading into the semis.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma equals Sachin Tendulkar’s staggering record with 6th World Cup ton

India, Australia, England and New Zealand finished as the top 4 of World Cup 2019 at the group stage and qualified for the semi-finals. Afghanistan, with no win in their kitty in 9 matches, finished last.

Here’s the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019 at the end of the group stages

Also Read: Dhoni breaks his silence on retirement talks, takes a jibe at critics

While New Zealand definitely are one of the best teams going around, their recent form - a hat-trick of losses - in the World Cup will give India a lot of confidence. England, on other hand, have won their last two league games against India and New Zealand and will go into semi-finals high on confidence. They will face defending champions Australia in the second semi-final on July 12.

World Cup 2019 semi-final schedule

World Cup 2019 1st semi-final: India vs New Zealand

Why: According to World Cup rules, the top-ranked side at the end of the group stage face the fourth-ranked side in the first semi-final. India with 15 points from 9 matches, finished on top of the table and therefore will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at Manchester.

Date: July 9

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Time: 3 pm IST

World Cup 2019 2nd semi-final: Australia vs England

Why: Australia with 14 points, finished second after losing their last match to South Africa and England, on the other hand, grabbed the thrid spot with 12 points. The arch-rivals will face-off ij the second semi-final of World Cup on Thursday.

Date: July 11

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Time: 3 pm IST

World Cup 2019 Final: Winner of 1st semi-final vs winner of 2nd semi-final

Date: 14 July

Venue: Lord’s, London

Time: 3 pm IST

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 08:33 IST