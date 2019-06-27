ICC World Cup 2019: India topple England to become new number 1 ODI side

Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team are now the number one ODI side in the world as per the latest ICC Men’s Cricket ODI rankings. India are currently on 123 points, and lead England by one point after the hosts lost to Australia on Tuesday to surrender the top position to India. However, if India lose to the West Indies, they will slip one point behind England to 121 points.

India and England are due to play on 30 June in Birmingham in what could not only be a crucial league match but will also determine who stays ahead on the rankings table.

India vs West Indies: Live score and updates

If India win that match after beating the West Indies, they will move to 124 points with England dropping to 121. On the other hand, if England win, they will move back to top position with 123 points and India a point behind them.

Here's what the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings table looks like as we near an exciting finish to the #CWC19 group stage ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oAnZeKT5sl — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2019

If India lose to the West Indies but beat England, they will remain ahead with 122 points to England’s 121. However, England will gain a lead of three points if they beat India after India lose to the West Indies. England will reach 123 points in such a scenario with India on 120 points.

ALSO READ: Nasser Hussain’s witty question unites India, Pakistan cricket supporters

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in Manchester. India played an unchanged side while West Indies made a couple of changes to their playing XI.

“We are gonna bat first. Looks like a hard surface. We’ve got two wrist spinners and Kedar Jadhav is the third spinner. It’s a used pitch, we see it slowing down. There are a few rough patches at the right spots for our wrist spinners. A lot more application, understanding the situation. When there’s a 50-60 partnership, make it into a big one. I think closing out situations and capitalising on them will be the key. Same team,” Kohli said at the toss.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 16:01 IST