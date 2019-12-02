ICC World Test Championship: Australia consolidate position at second spot after Pakistan thrashing

cricket

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:20 IST

Australia closed the gap on leaders India in World Test Championship following their comprehensive 2-0 series victory against Pakistan on home soil. Tim Paine’s troops took home full 120 points after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. India, who are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship, reached 360 points after their innings victory in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Also Read: Chappell hits out at Smith for ‘white-anting’ Paine with field placements

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw. Following this series win over Pakistan, the Aussies have fortified their position on the table.

Pakistan could not get any points in their opening series, but will get a chance to change that in home conditions against Sri Lanka when they play a two-Test series from 11 December in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Also Read: Vaughan names ‘only’ team which can beat Australia on home soil

Nathan Lyon grabbed five wickets to spin Australia to an emphatic innings and 48-run victory in the second test against Pakistan on Monday as the hosts swept the series 2-0.

Asked to follow on, Pakistan’s batsmen battled hard at Adelaide Oval to make Australia bat again but were bowled out for 239 shortly after the dinner break in the day-night test.

Also Read: Warner’s wife quotes Mahatma Gandhi to praise triple centurion

Four years after sweeping Misbah-ul-Haq’s Pakistan 3-0, Australia maintained their perfect record against them on home soil and continued their recent good form in tests since retaining the Ashes in England.

((With ICC Inputs))