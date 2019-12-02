e-paper
ICC World Test Championship: Australia consolidate position at second spot after Pakistan thrashing

Aus vs Pak: Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia celebrates their series win over Pakistan after their cricket test match in Adelaide.
Australia celebrates their series win over Pakistan after their cricket test match in Adelaide.(AP)
         

Australia closed the gap on leaders India in World Test Championship following their comprehensive 2-0 series victory against Pakistan on home soil. Tim Paine’s troops took home full 120 points after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. India, who are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship, reached 360 points after their innings victory in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Also Read: Chappell hits out at Smith for ‘white-anting’ Paine with field placements

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw. Following this series win over Pakistan, the Aussies have fortified their position on the table.

Pakistan could not get any points in their opening series, but will get a chance to change that in home conditions against Sri Lanka when they play a two-Test series from 11 December in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Also Read: Vaughan names ‘only’ team which can beat Australia on home soil

Nathan Lyon grabbed five wickets to spin Australia to an emphatic innings and 48-run victory in the second test against Pakistan on Monday as the hosts swept the series 2-0.

Asked to follow on, Pakistan’s batsmen battled hard at Adelaide Oval to make Australia bat again but were bowled out for 239 shortly after the dinner break in the day-night test.

Also Read: Warner’s wife quotes Mahatma Gandhi to praise triple centurion

Four years after sweeping Misbah-ul-Haq’s Pakistan 3-0, Australia maintained their perfect record against them on home soil and continued their recent good form in tests since retaining the Ashes in England.

((With ICC Inputs))

