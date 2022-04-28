'If Rishabh Pant is an MS Dhoni fan, he should learn from him': Sehwag's advice for DC captain ahead of KKR tie

Delhi Capitals suffered a 15-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no-ball controversy over a high full that even led to a one-match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant was furious over the call and signalled his batters to return back to the dugout. The wicketkeeper-batter will look to leave the no-ball fiasco behind and help his side return to winning ways in the ongoing 10-team T20 tournament. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings and Pant needs to shoulder some more responsibility with the bat. There is a method in Pant's madness but the left-handed batter is yet to click in Delhi colours. As Pant's IPL franchise seeks consistency in the middle order, former India opener Virender Sehwag believes the dasher should take a leaf out of Dhoni's book.

Also Read | Ex-India player says Virat Kohli offers his business class seat to bowlers: 'Guys work really hard. They should relax'

The Chennai talisman has been in brilliant touch despite his team languishing ninth in the points table. Dhoni, 40, gave a glimpse of his finishing prowess when he hit Jaydev Unadkat for 16 runs off the last four deliveries to snatch a thrilling win for Chennai.

"Rishabh Pant will be the key for DC. Even if the openers fire, it is still important for him to score runs in the middle. If he is an MS Dhoni fan, he should learn from him. Pant has the ability to score 20-25 runs in the final over, but for that, he has to be at the crease until the last over," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

In the ongoing IPL season, Pant has managed 188 runs from his eight outings at a 150-plus strike rate. He has the ability to turn the game on its head but the Indian is yet to notch up a fifty score.

Pant last week made headlines for his furious row with the on-field umpires. The on-field umpires signalled a six but did not declare the delivery a no-ball, prompting an argument between the umpires and batters Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav.

An animated Pant was spotted gesturing his batters to argue over the decision. He even asked the batters to walk off before sending assistant coach Pravin Amre into the playing arena.

Both were fined their entire match fees and Amre was also banned for one match. Pacer Shardul Thakur was penalised 50 per cent of his match fee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON