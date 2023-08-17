'If they had allowed Kohli to remain captain...': Latif drops merciless 'World Cup' dig aimed at Rohit-Dravid duo

The exit of Virat Kohli from his captaincy role had stirred significant controversy in late 2021. Kohli's voluntary resignation as the T20 captain ahead of the T20 World Cup created the initial ripple, as simmering tensions between the batting great and the BCCI – then under Sourav Ganguly – eventually culminated in his removal as the One Day International (ODI) skipper in December of that year. The argument was that BCCI didn't want two captains in different white-ball formats for the side. Rohit, then, was also made the Test skipper after Kohli left the position in January the next year. Team India players in action during the ODI series against Australia earlier this year(ANI)

With the reins of leadership shifted, the seasoned Rahul Dravid assumed the mantle of head coach. However, despite the change in leadership, India's ICC trophy-drought has continued till date, with the side failing at the T20 World Cup last year, and losing the World Test Championship final in June 2023.

As India now chase a first ICC title since 2013 at the home ODI World Cup, the preparations for the marquee tournament haven't inspired much confidence. In March, the side lost the ODI series against Australia at home and on its return to the format last month against West Indies, both Rohit and Kohli rested in two of three games, as India won 2-1. Moreover, injuries to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer pose another major concern for the team management.

Amid confusion over the squad as well as the batting order, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif believes India would be in a better position for the World Cup had Kohli still been the skipper.

“If they had allowed Virat Kohli to continue as captain, India would have been 100 per cent prepared for the World Cup by this time,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

"Indian team management has experimented with several players and if I talk about their batting, the middle and lower order — from numbers 4 to 7 — they just have not allowed any new player to settle down. There have been too many changes," he said.

Dependency on Rahul, Iyer “risky”

He added that the dependence on injured seniors such as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer might be "risky" going into the World Cup.

"I would say it is risky because KL and Iyer are returning from injuries," he added.

“The one area where I feel Asian teams will struggle to match these sides are particularly in the middle overs when a faster strike rate is required even in 50-over cricket. The English, Australian and New Zealand batters have turned to reverse sweep and switch shots against the spinners into something very lethal nowadays,” he added.

