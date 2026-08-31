Imam-ul-Haq could face disciplinary action as Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into Lord’s injury amid fake claims: Report

Since the team management announced his injury, there has been speculation that Imam was faking it. Veteran cricketers Stuart Broad and David Warner also accused him of putting on an act after he stepped out to practise batting ahead of Day 4 at Lord’s on Sunday, with tape around his left calf and appearing to hobble as he trained.

According to a report by PTI, Imam could face strong disciplinary action after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi ordered a probe into his left calf injury. He sustained the injury on Day 1 of the second Test, which Pakistan lost, thereby conceding the series with one match still to play. Imam was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the Test and did not bat in either innings.

With allegations of previous fake injuries resurfacing and fresh speculation surrounding his latest injury during the second Test against England at Lord’s, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq reportedly finds himself in the firing line.

How might the current inquiry affect Imam-ul-Haq's future with the Pakistan cricket team?

How might the current inquiry affect Imam-ul-Haq's future with the Pakistan cricket team?

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“One thing is for sure, he is going back home before the third Test,” a source close to the board told PTI.

The source further said Naqvi had ordered a formal inquiry into the matter and asked for its findings as soon as possible.

The latest development comes amid reports of two previous incidents in which Imam was accused of faking or exaggerating injuries. Earlier last week, former Pakistan selector Mohammad Wasim recalled an incident during a home Test series in 2022.

“The physio had actually come to me and told me beforehand,” Wasim said during an online discussion with renowned Pakistan cricket historian Dr Nauman Niaz. “The announcement hadn’t even been made yet, and the decision hadn’t even been made. I think the player hadn’t said anything either. He came and warned me that this was going to happen.

“And it happened exactly like that. Because of whatever discussions he’d had, he then said that this had happened in the past too, and coaches had complained about similar things.”

On Monday, Pakistani media outlet Geo News reported that a PCB committee had considered banning Imam from international cricket after an inquiry into an alleged injury incident during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand last year.

According to the report, medical scans showed no evidence of an injury, while the inquiry allegedly found that Imam had used a marker to create the appearance of discolouration on his toe.

The latest PCB probe will determine whether there was any wrongdoing surrounding his current calf injury and whether further disciplinary action is warranted.