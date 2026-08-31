Imam-ul-Haq row deepens: PCB wanted to ‘ban’ him after 2025 fake-injury probe: Report

According to a report in Geo News, the latest controversy has brought renewed attention to an incident from Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025, when a PCB inquiry committee reportedly found Imam responsible for allegedly faking an injury during the series.

Imam has come under scrutiny over the calf injury he sustained on Day 1 of the second Test at Lord’s after he was spotted practising his batting ahead of Day 4 with tape around his left calf. Former England pacer Stuart Broad and Australia great David Warner subsequently accused him of putting on an act .

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Imam-ul-Haq ’s latest injury, sustained during the second Test against England, a fresh report in Pakistani media has claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had considered banning him from international cricket a year ago following a fake-injury probe.

Why did Stuart Broad criticize Imam-ul-Haq after the calf injury incident during the Lord's Test?

Why did Stuart Broad criticize Imam-ul-Haq after the calf injury incident during the Lord's Test?

How did the PCB respond to Imam-ul-Haq's calf injury during the second Test against England?

How did the PCB respond to Imam-ul-Haq's calf injury during the second Test against England?

What specific allegations were made against Imam-ul-Haq regarding his fitness during the 2025 New Zealand tour?

What specific allegations were made against Imam-ul-Haq regarding his fitness during the 2025 New Zealand tour?

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The incident occurred on March 28 last year, when a ball struck the right big toe of Imam’s right foot during an indoor practice session.

An X-ray reportedly showed no evidence of a fracture or other injury, but Imam continued to complain of severe pain and discolouration. He was also advised against walking, but sources told the Pakistani publication that he allegedly walked around 500 metres to attend an iftar gathering.

More strikingly, the inquiry report reportedly stated that when the team doctor cleaned Imam’s toe with chemically treated paper, the alleged black mark disappeared. The report described it as “not a natural blood mark but ink or marker”.

The allegations did not end there. Team officials reportedly told the inquiry committee that Imam limped while in front of medical staff but walked normally when they were not around.

Imam denied the allegations, but the PCB committee reportedly found his explanation inconsistent with the medical evidence and other findings.

Sources said the committee concluded there was no medical basis to declare Imam unfit for the ODI series in New Zealand. It also accused him of “fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting symptoms and misleading medical staff” and of “deliberately attempting to make himself unavailable for the opening ODI”.

The committee reportedly recommended that Imam be banned from representing Pakistan across all formats and at all levels.

The 2025 incident was not the only occasion on which questions were raised over Imam’s fitness. Earlier last week, former Pakistan selector Mohammad Wasim accused the batter of a similar incident during a home series in 2022.

The latest report concludes by suggesting that the PCB is expected to examine Imam’s current injury in the context of those previous incidents.