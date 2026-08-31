Imam-ul-Haq row deepens: PCB wanted to ‘ban’ him after 2025 fake-injury probe: Report
A report claims PCB had considered banning Imam-ul-Haq after a 2025 probe allegedly found he faked an injury, amid fresh scrutiny over his latest injury row.
In the wake of the controversy surrounding Imam-ul-Haq’s latest injury, sustained during the second Test against England, a fresh report in Pakistani media has claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had considered banning him from international cricket a year ago following a fake-injury probe.
Imam has come under scrutiny over the calf injury he sustained on Day 1 of the second Test at Lord’s after he was spotted practising his batting ahead of Day 4 with tape around his left calf. Former England pacer Stuart Broad and Australia great David Warner subsequently accused him of putting on an act.
According to a report in Geo News, the latest controversy has brought renewed attention to an incident from Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025, when a PCB inquiry committee reportedly found Imam responsible for allegedly faking an injury during the series.
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The incident occurred on March 28 last year, when a ball struck the right big toe of Imam’s right foot during an indoor practice session.
An X-ray reportedly showed no evidence of a fracture or other injury, but Imam continued to complain of severe pain and discolouration. He was also advised against walking, but sources told the Pakistani publication that he allegedly walked around 500 metres to attend an iftar gathering.
More strikingly, the inquiry report reportedly stated that when the team doctor cleaned Imam’s toe with chemically treated paper, the alleged black mark disappeared. The report described it as “not a natural blood mark but ink or marker”.
The allegations did not end there. Team officials reportedly told the inquiry committee that Imam limped while in front of medical staff but walked normally when they were not around.
Imam denied the allegations, but the PCB committee reportedly found his explanation inconsistent with the medical evidence and other findings.
Sources said the committee concluded there was no medical basis to declare Imam unfit for the ODI series in New Zealand. It also accused him of “fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting symptoms and misleading medical staff” and of “deliberately attempting to make himself unavailable for the opening ODI”.
The committee reportedly recommended that Imam be banned from representing Pakistan across all formats and at all levels.
The 2025 incident was not the only occasion on which questions were raised over Imam’s fitness. Earlier last week, former Pakistan selector Mohammad Wasim accused the batter of a similar incident during a home series in 2022.
The latest report concludes by suggesting that the PCB is expected to examine Imam’s current injury in the context of those previous incidents.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More