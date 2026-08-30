‘All for show’: Stuart Broad tears into Imam-ul-Haq, accuses Pakistan batter of putting on an act after injury rule-out
Imam-ul-Haq suffered a strain to his left calf muscle while fielding on the opening day of the ongoing Test at Lord’s.
Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad did not hold back in accusing Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq of putting on an act after he was ruled out of the second Test against England with a calf injury. Imam suffered a strain to his left calf muscle while fielding on the opening day of the ongoing Test at Lord’s.
Imam, who had dropped two crucial catches while fielding on Day 1, sustained a low-grade calf strain. He initially received treatment from Pakistan’s medical team before being ruled out of the remainder of the match the following day, leaving the side a batter short for the rest of the game.
On Day 4, ahead of the start of play, Imam was spotted knocking a ball around on the sidelines with tape over his left calf. He was seen hobbling as he practised his batting, with reports from the Pakistan dressing room suggesting he could step out to bat if the team desperately needed him in the second innings.
However, the visual did not sit well with Broad, who accused the batter of putting on an act.
“That’s all for show. He has got a bit of stick from media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, don’t have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry,” he said on Sky Sports.
Broad’s comments came amid former Pakistan batter and chief selector Mohammad Wasim’s earlier allegations that Imam had exaggerated or fabricated injury problems to avoid playing.
Wasim recalled an incident from 2022, when the team physiotherapist told him during a home Test that an injury-related issue involving Imam could emerge, even before an official announcement was made.
“The physio had actually come to me and told me beforehand,” Wasim said during an online discussion with renowned Pakistan cricket historian Dr Nauman Niaz. “The announcement hadn’t even been made yet, and the decision hadn’t even been made. I think the player hadn’t said anything either. He came and warned me that this was going to happen.
“And it happened exactly like that. Because of whatever discussions he’d had, he then said that this had happened in the past too, and coaches had complained about similar things.”
Imam scored 42 and 0 in the opening Test against England in Leeds, which Pakistan lost.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More