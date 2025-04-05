Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Imam-ul-Haq forced to retire hurt after ball hits face in freak injury vs New Zealand; carried off field in golf cart

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 05, 2025 01:02 PM IST

Imam-ul-Haq was injured by a freak accident in Pakistan's third ODI vs New Zealand, forced to retire hurt at Mount Maunganui.

A brutal incident took place in the third ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan at Mount Maunganui, as Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt and be rushed to a hospital after being struck beneath his helmet by the ball.

Pakistans Imam-ul-Haq leaves the field injured during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui(AFP)
Pakistans Imam-ul-Haq leaves the field injured during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui(AFP)

In a freak incident during Pakistan’s run-chase, Imam ran through for a quick single. However, a throw from Kiwi fielder bizarrely struck him below the helmet grill, lodging and getting stuck under it.

Imam immediately reacted with pain as the ball struck him, dropping his bat and falling to the ground. The ball seemed to sneak in from under his grill and strike him on the jaw and nose.

The Pakistan physio then ran on to the field to check on the southpaw opener, but it wasn’t good news as a bruised and hurt Imam struggled to maintain his balance. Commentators suggested that he could have been dazed and showing signs of concussion.

Pakistan slide to 3-0 series loss

As a result, he was removed from the match retired hurt, with the physios accompanying him off the pitch after this scary incident. Imam had to be carried off the field, and reportedly taken in an ambulance for a check-up. Babar Azam came in to replace him, batting alongside Abdullah Shafique.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand had scored 264/8 in a rain-shortened 42 over match at the Bay Oval. Rhys Mariu, in only his second ODI, scored his maiden half-century while opening the batting, and was provided support by Daryll Mitchell. Captain Michael Bracewell later contributed a breezy 59(40), while Akif Javed was the best performer for Pakistan, taking 4-62 in his spell.

Pakistan had a strong start to their chase despite Imam’s early retirement, with Babar Azam registering a pretty quick half-century. However, he was dismissed as soon as he reached the 50 mark. Babar’s wicket left Pakistan at 108-3, and regular wickets after that point meant the chase fizzled towards the end.

Ultimately, the visitors fell short by 43 runs, meaning New Zealand completed the whitewash 3-0 in the ODI series. Including their 4-1 series win in the T20Is, this has made it a tour to forget for the men in green.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Imam-ul-Haq forced to retire hurt after ball hits face in freak injury vs New Zealand; carried off field in golf cart
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On